WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College now offers Northstar Digital Literacy Assessments, through its College and Career Readiness Department, formally known as Basic Skills.
The training is aimed at helping adults acquire the skills needed in today’s workplace.
“People without basic computer know-how are at a disadvantage when it comes to finding a job because employers expect basic computer skills for most jobs, including many entry-level positions. We joined Northstar because it will help our clients have a better chance at getting jobs and getting ahead,” said Martin Community College Director of College and Career Readiness Catina Blake.
The free set of assessments includes self-guides modules: Essential Computer Skills (Basic Computer Skills, Internet Basics, Using Emails, Windows, Mac OS), Essential Software Skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Using Technology in Daily Life (social media, information literacy, creative job search).
Closed captioning is available and screen readers are supported.
At the end of each test, the user received a page of results, which lists the skills that have been mastered and the areas that need improvement. Many community organizations offer computer classes that are aligned with Northstar Digital Literacy Standards.
“The modules are based on a set of basic computer competency benchmarks developed by a diverse group of literacy providers, business representatives and nonprofit agencies. These standards help ensure that computer classes are teaching adult learners the exact skills they need to succeed in the workplace,” Blake added.
To earn a certificate for one or more of the modules, adults must take the tests in a supervised setting at an approved test site. Martin Community College is among the community organizations using the standards as part of its programming and offering the certificates.
The next class starts on Monday, May 16 at Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
The session will be a hybrid class that meets both on campus and online, from home or in the Martin Community College computer lab.
For more information of to register, contact Catina Blake at 252-789-0288 or via email at cb77098@martincc.edu.