WILLIAMSTON - Twenty-five students were recognized for their hard work and success.
Two local chapters of national honor societies joined Martin Community College earlier this month to induct 25 high achieving Martin Community College students into their ranks.
Martin Community College’s Business Administration Instructor and Alpha Beta Gamma Advisor Dr. Deborah Wyman conducted the welcome and Alpha Beta Gamma installation.
Fourteen Martin Community College students joined Phi Theta Kappa, and 11 students were inducted into Alpha Beta Gamma. Six students were inducted into both organizations.
Phi Theta Kappa and Alpha Beta Gamma are both international honor societies for two-year colleges.
Phi Theta Kappa inductees must have completed at least 12 semester hours with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Phi Theta Kappa encourages its members to develop as leaders, serve others, fellowship with other scholars and engage in the scholarly exchange of ideas and ideals.
Alpha Beta Gamma recognizes scholarships among students in business curricula.
To become a member of Alpha Beta Gamma, students must have completed 12 credit hours of study and have a grade point average of 3.0 or above.
The three ideals of Alpha Beta Gamma are scholarship, leadership and cooperation.
In addition to Dr. Wyman, Martin Community College Information Technology Instructor and Division Chair Vickie Murphy is an Alpha Beta Gamma advisor.
Dr. Wyman welcomed all the attendees and noted that it was an honor not only for the student, but for the families.
Dr. Wyman introduced the keynote speaker Martin Community College President Wesley Beddard.
Beddard congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to make a plan and keep pushing forward, even if the plan changes.
The inductees received a certificate, signed the membership book, lit a candle and read their respective oaths. Each new member received a flower, the symbol of newly formed intellectual friendship.
Students inducted into Alpha Beta Gamma were Caitlyn Askew, Carson Askew, Briley Bickerstaff, Jean Brownfield, Brandon Burgherm, Lindsey Goupil, Amani Johnson, Emma Mosely, Allen McCracken, Madison Respass and Peyton Ward.
Students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa were Briley Bickerstaff, Jean Brownfield, Anna Busch, Meredith Eure, Randi Goodwin, Tristan Hall, Amani Johnson, Emma Mosely, Melissa Peaks, Madison Respass, Flavia Rivera, Marti Swain, Christy Tomidajewicz and Payton Ward.
A reception for the inductees and their family and friends followed the ceremony.