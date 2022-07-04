On his first day as Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Daly filled three principal positions for the 2022-2023 school year.
Donna Manning, who has served as principal of South Creek Middle School since January 2021, will return to her elementary school roots as principal at E.J. Hayes Elementary School.
Her transition went into effect on July 1. Manning takes over following the departure of Jason Myers.
Manning began her career with Martin County Schools as an elementary teacher. She went on to serve the district as a reading teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal before taking the reins at South Creek Middle School.
The Farm Life native is a product of Martin County Schools and holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from East Carolina University, as well as master’s degrees in mathematics and school administration, also from East Carolina University.
Following Manning at South Creek Middle School will be Gregory Lentine, who comes to Martin County Schools from neighboring Beaufort County. He brings to the role more than a decade in education.
After serving as an assistant principal at Chocowinity Middle School from 2019-2021. Lentine most recently served as the interim principal before joining Martin County Schools. He previously held various positions with Lenoir County Schools.
Lentine completed both a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in social studies at West Virginia University. Lentine also holds a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University.
Wesley Floyd has been named principal of South Creek High School. He fills the position made vacant by the resignation of Melissa Morlock.
The veteran educator has been the principal of the Mattamuskeet Early College High School since August 2019. He has held other principal positions around the state including Madison High School (Madison County) and West Bladen High School. Floyd began his education career in 1997.
He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a master’s degree in school administration from Fayetteville State University.
Veteran educator Clarence Pointe has been named interim principal for South Creek High School and will oversee operations until Floyd begins with Martin County Schools.
“Mrs. Manning brings a strong knowledge of elementary education to her role and we are excited to see where she will help lead E.J. Hayes Elementary School,” explained Daly.
“Mr. Floyd and Mr. Lentine are great additions to the team of administrators with the district. We will spend the summer helping them get settled in and prepare for the new school year.”