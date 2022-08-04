WILLIAMSTON - Two veteran educators will make moves within the district for the 2022-2023 school year.
Dr. Thomas Daly, Interim Superintendent of Martin County Schools, announced Donnie Wallace will return to South Creek Middle School as assistant principal for the new school year.
Wallace, a graduate of Roanoke High School, is a long-time teacher in the Exceptional Children’s program who began the administration path in 2008.
He taught at West Martin and Riverside middle schools before assistant principal assignments at South Creek Elementary School, South Creek Middle School, Williamston Primary School, and most recently E.J. Hayes Elementary School.
Cliff Hudson, who has served the district as K-12 Science and STEM Coordinator since 2017, will serve the district as assistant principal of E.J. Hayes Elementary School.
A veteran science teacher, Hudson was previously an assistant principal at South Creek Middle School before taking on his current role.
Both Wallace and Hudson are products of Martin County Schools.
“Mr. Wallace has always been a true part of the South Creek area,” explained Dr. Daly. “This is his community. That fact combined with his experience will benefit the South Creek district.”
Daly added, “Mr. Hudson’s talents in the fields of Science and STEM have been of tremendous value to our district, however; we need to rely on his administrative skills that we know will be a part of strengthening E.J. Hayes Elementary School.”