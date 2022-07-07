Williamston - “This camp was just a blast and a dream come true for me.”
That is how Cliff Hudson, K-12 Science/STEM Coordinator for Martin County Schools, summed up the recent STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Space Camp.
Hudson welcomed rising fourth through sixth graders to the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus for the first three days of the inaugural event. The group hit the road for day four, finishing with a trip to the Virginia Air and Space Center.
“The focus of the STEM Space camp was space exploration from the Apollo missions to the future Artemis missions,” Hudson explained.
Each day began with a team building activity that incorporated the 4 C’s of STEM — communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.
“Our students got hands-on experience studying surface features, including actual moon rocks to representative materials that can be found on the moon and mars that are right here on Earth. Students discovered key scientific discoveries that have given way to the return to the moon,” he said.
Watching the students study the materials with a microscope and hand lens was “fascinating to watch”, according to Hudson.
For three days the students in teams of three worked on human lunar habitat models in the makerspace/engineering lab.
“They were given certain goals, but to watch their creativity and imagination run wild was so awesome,” explained the former classroom teacher.
Camp activities focused a lot on planning, teamwork, communication and scientific design. Participants built paper airplanes and balloon rockets to help explore flight.
“I was amazed at the number of students that this was the first time they built a paper airplane,” Hudson added.
Students completed the NASA touchdown activity challenge in which they were given a bag of materials and roughly one hour to design a lunar lander.
Coding and robotics was introduced using ozobots, NASA Spaceplace website games and Botleys in which the students had to figure out a way to pick of rocks off the surface of the moon and bring them back to a location.
Every day was jam packed with activities and lots of materials to take home to continue this exploring process including rock kits and three STEM activity kits. Three guest speakers shared with students during the camp.
Steven Smith with NASA out of Houston Texas was a virtual speaker one day and he focused on the Artemis mission and the future of Space Exploration. Tom Franklin from Martin County talked with the students about his early work with NASA and his focus was on exercise physiology and how space flight affected the human body during the early space program including Apollo and Skylab missions. Sam James, a North Carolina native, spoke to the students at the Virginia Air and Space Center about engineering and material design. James has worked with NASA for 35 years and is a design engineer.
According to Hudson, all three speakers emphasized that “you can do anything that you put your mind to especially if you work hard and get an education.”
“I got to spend four days with a great group of students exploring space — which is a passion of mine — and watching them just absorb material,” said Hudson. “To watch them just have fun while learning has been a dream come true for me.”
This experience was made possible through a couple different grants and a partnership with NC Space Grant/NASA. Hudson applauded members of the MCS Leadership Team, Jim Guard and Jan Wagner, for their assistance. Guard provided space for the camp at the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus and Wagner provided key resources contributing to the success of the activities.
“Without the support of these two individuals, especially this camp would not have been possible. I would like to thank the parent support along with the student’s willingness to explore and learn for four days during summer break,” Hudson added.
Reavis T. said, “My favorite part of camp was building the lunar habitats.” and Mason H. said, “My favorite part was learning about the different types of rocks of the moon.”