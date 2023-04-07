The local business community and area educational institutions came together Wednesday, March 29 for the second Martin County Schools College and Career Fair. The event was held at the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus in Williamston.
More than 50 exhibitors were on hand to talk with MCS high school students about post-high school opportunities, many of which are available in Martin County. Students could explore the vendors on their own so that they could focus on the areas most interesting to them.
“We are extremely grateful for the exhibitors who made our students a priority by participating in this event,” explained Kristy Christenberry, MCS Career Technical Education Coordinator. “Thanks to their interest in our students, we doubled the number of participating exhibitors from last year and greatly widened the variety of career pathways covered.”
Martin County Economic Development and Shaw’s Bar-B-Que were the “Game Changer” sponsors for this year’s event. New Dixie Mart also supported the event with in-kind donations.
“Without the support of sponsors like Martin County Economic Development and Shaw’s Bar-B-Cue, this event — as we presented it — would not be possible. We are so appreciative of their support and that of New Dixie Mart for providing much-needed supplies for the event,” explained Christenberry.
“One of the most exciting parts of the event was the role our Foods/Culinary Arts teachers and their students played,” said Jim Guard, MCS Director of Career Technical Education. “Students in this program at both high schools helped their instructors not only plan, but prepare lunch for the exhibitors and event staff. In the Career Technical Education world, hands-on training is always best; in this case, it benefited the entire event.”
The school district wasn’t the only group of people excited about the event.
“We were so grateful to be a part of the MCS Career Fair and interact with the future workforce of Martin County,” said Chase Conner, Director of Martin County Travel and Tourism. “Many of the exhibitors were there were products of Martin County Schools.
“It was great to see how our local school system is preparing high school students by giving them the opportunity to meet and interact with local leaders that they will soon grow up to become in our community. It was a job well done by all, and I hope even more partners in the community will join next year,” the Martin County native explained.
Renee Purvis, Vice Chair of the Martin County Board of Education, called the event “awesome.”
“Kudos to everyone who had a part in planning such a diverse career fair,” she said.
She continued, “I am impressed and grateful because this forum addressed career paths for high graduates who have no desire to matriculate at a college or university. We need to promote trades, and I personally witnessed this at this week’s career fair.”
Purvis was pleased to find the vendors and participants engaged and ready to interact with the students.
“Our boxed lunch was good; however, I was blown away by that personalized note from the person who prepared it,” she explained, calling the gesture a “touch of class.”
Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown was one of four Martin County mayors who attended the event simply to lend support.
“Kudos to Martin County Schools and all who put together the College and Career Fair,” Brown said. “It was great seeing local county businesses representing. It made my heart and soul happy to see the students smiling, full of excitement and engaging. Job well done.”
Career Technical Education places jobs in Career Clusters, which identify the course of study students should pursue if interested in the career area.
For example, the local North Carolina Forest Service office had team members onsite. Jobs with this agency fall under the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Career Cluster in NC Career Pathways.
“We can talk about these careers and educational opportunities, but hearing from the people directly involved makes a much greater impact on our students,” Christenberry added.