The local business community and area educational institutions came together Wednesday, March 29 for the second Martin County Schools College and Career Fair. The event was held at the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus in Williamston.

More than 50 exhibitors were on hand to talk with MCS high school students about post-high school opportunities, many of which are available in Martin County. Students could explore the vendors on their own so that they could focus on the areas most interesting to them.

