James Richan, a certified mechanic and MCS staff member, gave students a tutorial on basic automotive care such as how to check the oil in a vehicle and checking tire pressure at the MCS Career Accelerator Camps.
Martin County Mayors participated in a roundtable discussion at the second week of MCS Career Accelerator Camps. From left, back: Craig Tucker (Jamesville), Ervin Williams (Hamilton) and Jerry McCrary (Parmele). From left, front: Joyce Whichard-Brown (Williamston), Charlotte Griffin (Bear Grass) and Tina Brown (Robersonville). Mayors took questions from students and staff about their responsibilities.
Sarah Hodges Stalls
The second leg of the Martin County Schools Career Accelerator Camps kicked off last week at the MCS Innovation Campus with middle school students.
Organizers had a wide range of topics planned for participants. Last Tuesday’s lineup included learning all about the egg with Becky Gurganus, a middle school Agriscience teacher.
James Richan, a certified mechanic and MCS staff member, gave students a tutorial on basic automotive care such as how to check the oil in a vehicle and checking tire pressure.
The day capped off with a roundtable discussion involving six of the county’s mayors.
Charlotte Griffin (Bear Grass), Tina Brown (Robersonville), Jerry McCrary (Parmele), Craig Tucker (Jamesville), Joyce Whichard-Brown (Williamston) and Ervin Williams (Hamilton) took questions from students and staff about their responsibilities as mayor.
Conversations about the job led to more involved discussions about planning for the future, and the need for students to empower themselves and one another.
Sessions for the remainder of the week included Graphic Design, Introduction to Health Science, Culinary Arts, Drone and Game Design and Financial Literacy.
“We could not be more pleased with how engaged the students were last week,” explained Kristy Christenberry with the MCS Career Technical Education Department.
All sessions for the Career Accelerator Camps are held at the MCS Innovation Campus, located behind Bojangles.