Rodgers Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela Cross recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fourth grading period.

Students honored include:

Principal’s List

Grade 3:

Kinley Lilley, Nicholas Godard

Grade 4:

Berkley Williams

Grade 5:

Alayna Hernandez, Kaleb Wynne, Sawyer Barber, Warren Rogerson

Honor Roll

Grade 3:

Addison Lockamy, Amaya Biggs, Arabella Lucido, Arianna Talbot, Cooper Cowin, Ellaina Rogerson, Jaci Williams, Jozlynn Huskey, Justin Davenport, Liam Shepherd, Macy Peaks, Makayla LaCroix, Marvin Vargas, Nasir Griffin, Olivia Terry, Wyatt Bowen, Wyatt Williams, Zoe Zabawski

Grade 4:

Anna Parnell, Avery Wilson, Easton Cobb, Evan Lee, Karmen Raynor, Ma’Lieya Spruill, Mason Bonds, Natallie Bland, Nick Hollis, Sawyer Hester, Zachary Haislip, Zoey Weaver

Grade 5:

Callie Buck, Charlie Hurst, Edwin Vargas, Jonathan Troop, Juliana Dysart, Nieenma Rodgers, Ny’Ziriah Perkins, Raegan Wynn, Savana Scott

