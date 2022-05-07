Principal's List, Honor Roll announced at RES May 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodgers Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela Cross recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fourth grading period.Students honored include:Principal’s ListGrade 3:Kinley Lilley, Nicholas GodardGrade 4:Berkley WilliamsGrade 5:Alayna Hernandez, Kaleb Wynne, Sawyer Barber, Warren RogersonHonor RollGrade 3:Addison Lockamy, Amaya Biggs, Arabella Lucido, Arianna Talbot, Cooper Cowin, Ellaina Rogerson, Jaci Williams, Jozlynn Huskey, Justin Davenport, Liam Shepherd, Macy Peaks, Makayla LaCroix, Marvin Vargas, Nasir Griffin, Olivia Terry, Wyatt Bowen, Wyatt Williams, Zoe ZabawskiGrade 4:Anna Parnell, Avery Wilson, Easton Cobb, Evan Lee, Karmen Raynor, Ma’Lieya Spruill, Mason Bonds, Natallie Bland, Nick Hollis, Sawyer Hester, Zachary Haislip, Zoey WeaverGrade 5:Callie Buck, Charlie Hurst, Edwin Vargas, Jonathan Troop, Juliana Dysart, Nieenma Rodgers, Ny’Ziriah Perkins, Raegan Wynn, Savana Scott Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll School Education List Principal Angela Cross Grade Rodgers Elementary School Student Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County athletes headed to state tennis tourneyJones starts scholarship at RHSMartin County law enforcement makes arrestsTrouble at our universities...Falcons fall prey to the KnightsGolden East Crossing to be sold at foreclosure auctionRiverside golf continues unbeaten runN.C. Congressional District 1 candidate Q&AGoosenest Festival slated for May 21Bears’ tennis standouts headed to Regionals Images