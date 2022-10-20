Principal's List, Honor Roll announced at SCMS Deborah Griffin Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Creek Middle School Principal Gregory Lentine recently announced the Principal's List and Honor Roll for the school first grading period.Those honored include:Principal’s ListGrade 6Jonathan TroopGrade 7La’Terrick Battle, Janari Jones, Mateo Lopez, Yazlen Mendez-Lloyd, Brianna Parker, Hannah Sylvester, Henry Xolio TorresGrade 8Lonnie LeeHonor RollGrade 6Dalton Adams, Orion Andrews, Aniya Brown, Angel DeOca, Zoey Hansberry, Zariya Higgs, Jaiden Hyman, Jalyah Jones, Ny’Ziriah Perkins, Stacy Puac Gonzalez, Sophie Ramirez, Nieenma Rodgers, De’Sean StreeterGrade 7Aiona Anthony, Joshua Cobb, Alonso Curiel, Geidy Felix Mendez, Ja’Darian Jones, Brianna Parker, Ter’Quavious Roberson, Elton Rojas-Beltran, Mattason Thigpen, Nicole Velasquez-Acosta,Ea’Nation Witherspoon, Abby WhiteGrade 8Aundrea Freeman, Bryan Harrington, Alana Holley, Tonyneia James, Kealani Kaainoa, Major McCray, Tanner Patrick, Maryorie Puac-Gonzales, Do’manic Ramirez, Justyn Raynor, Ashley Seba Torres, Morrigan Smith, Yair Xolio Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll South Creek Middle School School Gregory Lentine List Principal Grading Grade Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County mother of three died in head on collisionThree deaths in Martin County include the shooterMartin County Early Voting Begins Oct. 20Crime Reported in Martin CountyMC Sheriff: deaths could have been avoidedMartin County family loses everything in house fireHassell man dies during stormJamesville home lost to fireBear Grass to hold 9th annual Chicken Mull FestivalOut & About Week of Oct. 13 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.