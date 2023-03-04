Martin County School Board Member Renée Purvis successfully completed the Advanced Leadership Corps (ALC) training offered annually to select local elected officials by the School of Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ALC is an intensive leadership development program designed by the School’s Center for Public Leadership and Governance. The weeklong residential program is a dynamic experience that helps participants learn about their own leadership styles, inspire others to work toward a shared vision and gain insights into how to work together to build better relationships and achieve far-reaching results.

