Martin County School Board Member Renée Purvis successfully completed the Advanced Leadership Corps (ALC) training offered annually to select local elected officials by the School of Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
ALC is an intensive leadership development program designed by the School’s Center for Public Leadership and Governance. The weeklong residential program is a dynamic experience that helps participants learn about their own leadership styles, inspire others to work toward a shared vision and gain insights into how to work together to build better relationships and achieve far-reaching results.
More than 185 local elected leaders from across North Carolina have completed this selective program since its inception.
“The week I spent at UNC’s School of Government was phenomenal,” she said. “It was the most practical and comprehensive leadership training I’ve experienced during my 38-year career!”
Generous financial support from North Carolina Association of County Commissioners allows elected officials from across the state to attend with only a modest cost to the local unit of government.
For more information about the Advanced Leadership Corps and other programming for elected officials offered by the Center for Public Leadership and Governance at the UNC School of Government, please contact Patrice Roesler at 919.843.4167 or proesler@sog.unc.edu.