WILLIAMSTON - Riverside High School Principal Darrell Richardson recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third grading period.
Those students honored include:
Principal’s List
Grade 9
Aneeka Reedy, Ariana Howard, Ashley James, Brody Whitaker, Deandrey Holland, Ethan Keel, Ezzurie Williams, Janiya Cooper, Jhyyonna Smith, Jordin Simmons, Nars Linsangan, Nazir Turner, Preston Koonce, Zy’Karian Worsley
Grade 10
Chloe Rawls, Cora Hollis, Dylan Markel, Erica Sturgill, Jalieha Godard, Katelyn Davis, Kiona Coffield, Krishiv Patel, Landon Stalls, Liya Browning, MiKiyah Davis, Titus Chesson, Trenton Cowan, Ty’Hiera Wooten, Whitney Stevens
Grade 11
Cottle, Noah, Kianna Spruill, Leticia Carranza, Miranda Whitley, Octavia Outerbridge, Peyton Lane, Tamyah Rhodes
Grade 12
Abigail Tyson, Audria Keyes, Bailey Hughes, Cori’ana Carter, Flavia Rivera Aguilar, Jailyn Rondeau, JayKeyveus Pettiford, Kinjuante Boston, Michael Bangit, Morgan Parker, Ryan Wells, Shamir Basnight, Sha’Nyjah Watts, Zamiah Brown, Za’Vonni Smith
Honor Roll
Grade 9
Aaron Snyder, Adisyn Joyner, Alexander Cartagena Romero, Anthony Killiebrew, Caleb Fay, Clinton Brown, Jamie Chance, Jysen Shepherd, Kwahli Basnight, Macon Harrell, Madison Overton, Ri’yanna Taylor, Tavion Kornegay, Tyra Thompson, Zihanna Lightfoot
Grade 10
Addison Rushton, Alexander Roary, Amiyah Stancil, Ari’yanna Lee, Azari Williams, De’Nari Davenport, Ebony Reaves, Ellyonna Thompson, Gavin Ziffer, George Villegas, Holly-Mae Reedy, Ivanna Vazquez-Rojas, Jackson Harrell, James Lee, Jesus Contreras-Rodriguez, Jha’Mya King, Madison Sapp, Michael Tlatenchi, Precious Moore, Ranoi Price, Reagan Cowan, Samuel Bennett, Terrance Whitley, Torrey Young, Weston Brown, Zaliyah Shack, Zy’Tavia Price
Grade 11
Anthony Missigman, Brayan Vargas Guadalupe, Brooklyn Bailey, Cameron Lilley, Derrick Simmons, Emmanuel Godard, Esmeralda Ambros-Mauleon, Gustavo Rodriguez Dorantes, Hilary Martinez-Gomez, JaKel Myrick, Janielle James, Jaydon Sutton, Joshua Moore, Justice Spruill, Kumasi Hines, Markevious Howell, Rayona Myrick, Rossi Barajas Jacobo, Tyler Whitehurst, Ty’Undra Brown, Yasmin Rogers, Zykera Lee
Grade 12
Caden Craddock, Destiny Martin, Diamond Purvis, Hailee Stalls, Jamariah Griffin, Jonathan Simpson, Jyren Harrell, Kefira Ferguson, Keonta Leggett, Kyre Cole, Quadaisha Simmons, Shu’Diamond Lindsey, Ta Kiyah Speller, Tashyia Bond, Tyler Roberson, Zion Jenkins
