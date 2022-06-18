Before the Class of 2022 graduated this past Saturday, they revisited their childhood at E.J. Hayes Elementary School.
In 2015, when the seniors were in fifth grade, they secured items in a time capsule, then buried the capsule in a cavity in a building at the school.
“We had been doing this every seven years,” said Mary Mitchel, a retired E.J. Hayes fifth grade teacher. She was one of the students’ teachers in 2015.
The first time a capsule was planted at Hayes was in 2001.
“Those students are now in their early thirties,” said Mitchel.
Items that were put into the capsule include personal mementos, newspapers, photos and letters students wrote themselves.
Mitchel said fifth grade is a significant time, when students are about to “graduate” to middle school.
After the seniors of 2022 removed their items, the “senior class” of fifth graders, those who will graduate in 2029, put some items in to be opened their senior year.
Mitchel said this senior to “senior” interaction is a special time for all the younger students as well as the graduating seniors.
Beginning this year, Michel said they would start doing time capsules every year to involve more students.
“Third, fourth and fifth grade students will put in separate time capsules next fall, to be opened in the spring,” she said.
She hopes to continue to the senior to “senior” capsules as well, “because of the wonderful emotions and intents of the original project.”
At last week’s unveiling, Mitchel said seniors laughed at what they perceived as important to them as 10- and 11-year-olds.
“It was wonderful to experience the kids looking at their fifth grade likes and dislikes. The capsule went in with in with great expectation and out with excitement, laughter and surprise,” she said.
She appreciates the bond that is created among the students.
“That unity of experiences shared with their classmates – from ‘fifth grade’ seniors to seniors about to graduate — it is the past meeting the present,” she said.
“They shared their lives, their thoughts, their perspectives,” she added. “The fun of trivia — of such things as their favorite recess game — to thoughts and goals they would have as graduating seniors. It was a joy for all involved.”
Mitchel said special thanks should be given to Andy Weaver, who helped with the first time capsule cavity.
“He made it safe and secure in the brickwork of the media storage room,” she said. “He was an integral part of this in 2001, 2008 and 2015.”
She also thanked Roy Taylor for being the “time capsule engineer” this school year.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@ncweeklies.com.