Riverside Middle School students earn honors Mar 24, 2023

Riverside Middle School Principal Misty Rushing recently announced the Principal's List and Honor Roll for the school's most recent grading period.Those honored for the grading period include:Principal's ListGrade 6Laila BondAddison BrownNatalia ChirinosEmily HarringtonBrady WynneGrade 7Kashiya ChessonKate GibbsEvan HollisKrishant PatelJillian PowellDeja WilliamsGrade 8Dhriti ChawlaRiley CowanVanessa EsquivelTimayah HoggardLogan GardnerElizabeth Harrison-BeachCaden ManningCaleb StantonIsabel TaylorEaston WarrenAmelia WellsThomas WilloughbyHonor RollGrade 6Ke'Niyah Tyson-AndersonT.J. DavenportMaite Rodriquez DorantesEdwin Vargas GuadalupeKrista GuiterrezKylee HencyeTatiana OuterbridgeLani RawlsHayden ThomasJonathan TroopThomas WheelerEffy WhitleyGrade 7Jaden AskewJoseph DonnellyLisandro Rodas EscamillaNyema GriswellKennedy HassellNathan HollisHarmony HooAbby KeelJaylen MooreJaden PeeleMason PhelpsCaoimhe PerryShawn SmithJhayden SpellerKathryn SpellerReshyia ThompsonEmery TiceWyatt TysonQuanaja WigginsMorgan WolffGrade 8Jyrese BellZa'niyah BlandBeau BrownKenleigh HardisonJamauri KingShyan LeeJyhasia MattoxJada MooreJaylyn RaynorDaviona ReddickMariah RascoeChase RodriguezJaKiyah RodgersGrace SessomsDe'Meia SwainZahara Taylor-WrightJacob Yost