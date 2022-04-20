Riverside Middle School Principal Misty Rushing recently announced the Principal's List and Honor Roll for the fourth grading period.

Those honored include:

Principal’s List

Grade 6

Za’Riah Chesson, Kylee Cooper, Jacob Coriell, Katie Gibbs, Nyema Griswell, Harmony Hoo, Deja Williams

Grade 7

Savannah Birdo, Dhriti Chawla, Logan Gardner, Hannah Huffman, Caden Manning, Jyhasia Mattox, Chase Rodriguez, Jalyn Rogers, Grace Sessoms, Easton Warren, Amelia Wells, Tommy Willoughby

Grade 8

Bryson Banks, Ashley James, Ethan Keel, Alex Lee, Rachel Lilley, Aren Linsangan, Madison Overton, Aneeka Reedy, Rowan Savary, Ty Scott, Jordin Simmons, Nazir Turner, Brody Whitaker

Honor Roll

Grade 6

Jaden Askew, Bailey Javen, Hassell Kennedy, Markie Lawrence, Colin Lewis, Emery Tice, Evans Zane, Kalil Zungig-Zapata

Grade 7

Gracin Harrison-Beach, Jyrese Bell, Keymoria Bond, Riley Cowan, Zaniyah Daniels, Kenleigh Hardison, Matthew Jones, Aniya Killiebrew, Jamauri, King, Hannah Leopard, Shu’Caro Lindsey, Niasia Perkins, Davionna Reddick, Kasialah Shepherd, Isabel Taylor

Grade 8

Christian Bell, Kly’Asia Chesson, Kelis’ Gilliam, Ri’yanna Taylor, Isaiah Thomas, Isabelle Williams, Zy’Karian Worsley

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.