RMS students earn academic honor listing Apr 20, 2022

Riverside Middle School Principal Misty Rushing recently announced the Principal's List and Honor Roll for the fourth grading period.Those honored include:Principal's ListGrade 6Za'Riah Chesson, Kylee Cooper, Jacob Coriell, Katie Gibbs, Nyema Griswell, Harmony Hoo, Deja WilliamsGrade 7Savannah Birdo, Dhriti Chawla, Logan Gardner, Hannah Huffman, Caden Manning, Jyhasia Mattox, Chase Rodriguez, Jalyn Rogers, Grace Sessoms, Easton Warren, Amelia Wells, Tommy WilloughbyGrade 8Bryson Banks, Ashley James, Ethan Keel, Alex Lee, Rachel Lilley, Aren Linsangan, Madison Overton, Aneeka Reedy, Rowan Savary, Ty Scott, Jordin Simmons, Nazir Turner, Brody WhitakerHonor RollGrade 6Jaden Askew, Bailey Javen, Hassell Kennedy, Markie Lawrence, Colin Lewis, Emery Tice, Evans Zane, Kalil Zungig-ZapataGrade 7Gracin Harrison-Beach, Jyrese Bell, Keymoria Bond, Riley Cowan, Zaniyah Daniels, Kenleigh Hardison, Matthew Jones, Aniya Killiebrew, Jamauri, King, Hannah Leopard, Shu'Caro Lindsey, Niasia Perkins, Davionna Reddick, Kasialah Shepherd, Isabel TaylorGrade 8Christian Bell, Kly'Asia Chesson, Kelis' Gilliam, Ri'yanna Taylor, Isaiah Thomas, Isabelle Williams, Zy'Karian Worsley

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.