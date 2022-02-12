Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy skies. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 12, 2022 @ 1:59 am
Rogers Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela Cross recently announced the school’s Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third grading period.
Those on those academic lists for the current grading period include:
Principal’s List
Grade 3
Adora Price, Cooper Cowin, Ellaina Rogerson, Kinley Lilley, Nicholas Godard, Wyatt Williams, Zoe Zabawski
Grade 4
Berkley Williams
Grade 5
Juliana Dysart, Kaleb Wynne, Sawyer Barber, Warren Rogerson
Honor Roll
Addison Lockamy, Bentley Boyette, Ciyah Gurganus, Jaci Williams, Jozlynn Huskey, Justin Davenport, Liam Shepherd, Macy Peaks, Marvin Vargas, Olivia Terry, Wyatt Bowen
Andrew Williams, Anna Parnell, Caroline Mobley, Colin Moore, Corbin Lee, Easton Cobb, Karmen Raynor, Ma’Lieya Spruill, Mason Bonds, Mylee Donaldson, Natallie Bland, Nick Hollis, Sawyer Hester, Zachary Haislip, Zoey Weaver
Alayna Hernandez, Charlie Hurst, Jonathan Troop, Lani Rawls, Nieenma Rodgers, Raegan Wynn, Savana Scott
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.