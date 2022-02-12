Rogers Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela Cross recently announced the school’s Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third grading period.

Those on those academic lists for the current grading period include:

Principal’s List

Grade 3

Adora Price, Cooper Cowin, Ellaina Rogerson, Kinley Lilley, Nicholas Godard, Wyatt Williams, Zoe Zabawski

Grade 4

Berkley Williams

Grade 5

Juliana Dysart, Kaleb Wynne, Sawyer Barber, Warren Rogerson

Honor Roll

Grade 3

Addison Lockamy, Bentley Boyette, Ciyah Gurganus, Jaci Williams, Jozlynn Huskey, Justin Davenport, Liam Shepherd, Macy Peaks, Marvin Vargas, Olivia Terry, Wyatt Bowen

Grade 4

Andrew Williams, Anna Parnell, Caroline Mobley, Colin Moore, Corbin Lee, Easton Cobb, Karmen Raynor, Ma’Lieya Spruill, Mason Bonds, Mylee Donaldson, Natallie Bland, Nick Hollis, Sawyer Hester, Zachary Haislip, Zoey Weaver

Grade 5

Alayna Hernandez, Charlie Hurst, Jonathan Troop, Lani Rawls, Nieenma Rodgers, Raegan Wynn, Savana Scott

