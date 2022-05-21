Rodgers Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela Cross recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the most recent grading period.

Those students honored include:

Principal’s List

Grade 3:

Adora Price, Cooper Cowin, Ellaina Rogerson, Jozlynn Huskey, Kinley Lilley, Nicholas Godard, Olivia Terry, Wyatt Williams

Grade 4:

Berkley Williams, Nick Hollis

Grade 5:

Kaleb Wynne, Sawyer Barber, Warren Rogerson

Honor Roll

Grade 3:

Addison Lockamy, Amaya Biggs, Arabella Lucido, Arianna Talbot, Jaci Williams, Jonathan Hudson, Justin Davenport, Liam Shepherd, Macy Peaks, Makayla LaCroix, Marvin Vargas, Nasir Griffin

Grade 4:

Andrew Williams, Anna Parnell, Avery Wilson, Colin Moore, Colton Roberson, Conner Brown, Corbin Lee, Easton Cobb, Evan Lee, Ma’Lieya Spruill, Mason Bonds, Natallie Bland, Sawyer Hester, Tyler Rodgers, Zachary Haislip, Zoey Weaver

Grade 5:

Alayna Hernandez, Branson Roberson, Callie Buck, Charlie Hurst, Edwin Vargas, Jonathan Troop, Juliana Dysart, Kaden Belch, Lani Rawls, Leah Williams, Nieenma Rodgers, Ny’Ziriah Perkins, Raegan Wynn, Savana Scott

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.