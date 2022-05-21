Rodgers students earn honors May 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodgers Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela Cross recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the most recent grading period.Those students honored include:Principal’s ListGrade 3:Adora Price, Cooper Cowin, Ellaina Rogerson, Jozlynn Huskey, Kinley Lilley, Nicholas Godard, Olivia Terry, Wyatt WilliamsGrade 4:Berkley Williams, Nick HollisGrade 5:Kaleb Wynne, Sawyer Barber, Warren RogersonHonor RollGrade 3:Addison Lockamy, Amaya Biggs, Arabella Lucido, Arianna Talbot, Jaci Williams, Jonathan Hudson, Justin Davenport, Liam Shepherd, Macy Peaks, Makayla LaCroix, Marvin Vargas, Nasir GriffinGrade 4:Andrew Williams, Anna Parnell, Avery Wilson, Colin Moore, Colton Roberson, Conner Brown, Corbin Lee, Easton Cobb, Evan Lee, Ma’Lieya Spruill, Mason Bonds, Natallie Bland, Sawyer Hester, Tyler Rodgers, Zachary Haislip, Zoey WeaverGrade 5:Alayna Hernandez, Branson Roberson, Callie Buck, Charlie Hurst, Edwin Vargas, Jonathan Troop, Juliana Dysart, Kaden Belch, Lani Rawls, Leah Williams, Nieenma Rodgers, Ny’Ziriah Perkins, Raegan Wynn, Savana Scott Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Student Education School Craftwork Grade List Angela Cross Rodgers Elementary School Grading Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesDr. Fonseca has resigned as Superintendent of MCSNumerous arrests, incidents handled by policeBear Grass team advance in playoffsUnofficial Results: Leggett easily re-electedRIverside competes in regional track meetTrump’s endorsements in North Carolina…Bickerstaff earns NCHSAA-sponsored scholarshipMore than 30 participate in Livestock ShowKnights claim both track titlesThe time is right to do right... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.