Misty Rushing has been named Principal of the Year in Martin County Schools for her work at Riverside Middle School, where she has been principal since August of last year.
She contends that, “Principal of the Year is not mine… it’s my staff’s. They make me look good. I can’t do it without them — they hold me up.”
She is in her 30th year with Martin County Schools. She taught for many of those years, and is now in her fourth year as principal.
Rushing wants people to know how great Riverside Middle is.
“There are really good kids here. And there is a really good staff here,” she said. “I wouldn’t have made it through last year if it had not been for them.”
Last year, RMS was down three core teachers, she said. In eighth grade, they did not have a Language Arts teacher or a Math teacher; and in seventh grade, they had no Language Arts teacher.
She said she was able to find substitutes to help her in the seventh-grade class, but the eighth-grade classes were taught by teachers on staff, her Assistant Principal, Stephanie Cottle, and herself.
“We taught… a lot,” she added. “We have good people here who worked their butts off last year.”
She thinks the ongoing crisis of finding teachers and substitutes is fallout from the pandemic.
“We are still struggling to find teachers,” she added.
She checked at East Carolina University, and there are no middle school teachers scheduled to graduate in December.
She also recently lost a Social Studies teacher, who left to take a job elsewhere.
Athough finding enough teachers is frustrating, she loves it where she is.
“I have loved it every day. The people are good, and the kids are good. It’s a fun place to be,” she added. “We need people to come see what happens here.”
Rushing said she was moved to RMS the same time Hank Tice came as Athletic Director.
“If it wasn’t for him…” she started. “He has turned sports here completely around.”
Last year, she was without an assistant principal until Cottle started at the end of October.
“She is awesome,” Rushing said. “If I am thinking it — she is already doing it.”
She said the lingering effects of COVID closures are evident in some children.
“They come to school with a lot of social anxiety,” she said. “It’s been hard. We try to teach them coping skills.”
She said she tries to strike a balance when it comes to expectations her middle schoolers — who are still sorting out life as preteens and barely-teens.
“There is not a lot outside of [the school], pushing them to do, and be better. For a long time (during COVID) they were handed so much, and given so much – they became used to that. [Some of them] still think everything should be given to them,” she said.
“I hold them to a higher standard,” she said, which she feels helped them to be the only school in Martin County which “made growth” last year, meaning the school met a series of goals set forth by the State.
“We were the only school that made growth,” she said. “We didn’t get there by holding them to a lower standard.
“Don’t get me wrong, we still have a lot to do,” she added. “We are still considered low performing — but we met growth in all our sub-groups, too.”
Sub-groups are those such as ESL (English as a second language) groups, males, females, etc.
Before coming to Riverside Middle, Rushing was principal at E.J. Hayes Elementary school for two years.
She loved it there too — but since it was during COVID, she felt as if she really didn’t have enough time there.
Rushing, who grew up in Martin County Schools, earned her teaching degree from East Carolina University (ECU) in 1993 and began teaching in at (then) Williamston Middle School. She taught sixth and seventh grade for eight years.
In 2001, she taught fourth and fifth grade at E.J. Hayes Elementary for 12 years, while earning her Masters of Education in Instructional Technology from ECU.
In 2014, she completed her Masters of School Administration through the Northeast Leadership Academy (NELA) at N.C. State University and did an internship as Principal at South Creek Middle School for a year.
She then became Assistant Principal (AP) at Williamston Primary School for five years, which lead to her becoming Principal at E.J. Hayes. After her time at Hayes, she was moved to RMS, where she is in her second year as Principal.
She and her husband of 11 years currently live in Washington. She has a 22-year-old, Cole Minshew, and a 27-year-old, Jessica Gardner.