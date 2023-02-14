SCES students earn academic honors Feb 14, 2023 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERSONVILLE - South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Greene recently announced the school’s honor roll and principal’s lists for the third six-week grading period.Those who earned honors include:Principal’s ListGrade 5Jah’Kure Higgs, Joy LayneGrade 3Jamison Pittman, Niehmn RodgersHonor RollGrade 5K’Maria Hinnant-Powell, Maleah McCray, Rachel White, Ty’Je Barnes, Wyatt Weigand, Zion CouncilGrade 4Brenda Xolio Torres, Carter Leggett, Julliam Padilla, Katheryne Chapan-Xolio, MaryAnna Brown, Olivia Anthony, Zariah AndersonGrade 3Aaron Brickhouse, Alyssa Harrison,Andrew Cooke, Aniyah Flowers, Carson Coffield, Ella Joyner, Harrison Adams, Isabella Cahoon, Jaxson Bullock, Kemari Davis, Kontar Harrell, Lucas Weigand, Myles Bess, Nehemiah Ridley, Quadir McBride, Samantha Bye, Tanasha Cox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesCrime Blotter in Martin CountyMartin County Crime BlotterMartin County citizens may have 'found' moneyI'm not worried about UNC basketball...Crime Blotter in Martin CountyBear Grass Bears handles Cape HatterasCTE Credentialing on the rise in Martin County SchoolsOut & About: Week of Feb. 11Hayes students honored for achievementECU Health: Five clinics, behavioral health unit are closing ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.