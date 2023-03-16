SCES students earn honor roll listing Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERSONVILLE - South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Green recently named the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fourth six-week grading period.Those earning honors include:Principal’s ListGrade 4Deondre Bell, Serenity RobinsonGrade 3Niehmn RodgersHonor RollGrade 5Aubrey Gentry, JaBari Jenkins, Jah’Kure Higgs, Joy Layne, Kapono’Leo Igisomar, K’Maria Hinnant-Powell, Maleah McCray, Rachel White, Themistiklis Zacharopoulos, Ty’Je Barnes, TyRique Croom, Wyatt Weigand, Zion CouncilGrade 4David Ramirez, Jasmin Alvarado-Solis, Julliam Padilla, Katheryne Chapan-Xolio, Mariangel Hincapie, Olivia Anthony, Valeria CurielGrade 3:Aaron Brickhouse, Andrew Cooke, Aniyah Flowers, Avery Keel, Carson Coffield, Ella Joyner, Isabella Cahoon, Jamison Pittman, Kemari Davis, Kontar Harrell, Kymier Lynch, Myles Bess, Samantha Bye, Tanasha Cox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Database Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesRobersonville Physicians celebrates 20 YearsMartin County Players present Beauty and the BeastFormer Williamston Middle School to be resurrectedMartin County Crime BlotterMartin County Crime BlotterBG Fire Chief voices concerns on regulationsRiverside girls win track meet at Rocky MountOut & About: Week of March 16Martin County citizens summoned to jury dutyOut & About: Week of March 9 Images