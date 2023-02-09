The Riverside Middle School's School Nutrition Team (from left:School Nutrition Assistants Francine Speller and Lisa Brown, Manager Sandi Stallings and Grace Tyson, School Nutrition) are one example of the dedicated staff who ensure students are well-fed every school day.
While homemakers and consumers struggle daily with rising food costs and living expenses, school nutritionists face the same problems, a hundred fold.
“I cannot speak for the district as a whole; however, in the School Nutrition arena, it has made us more resourceful in our day-to-day operations, as well as the steps needed to provide safe, nutritious food to our students,” said Martin County Schools Public Information Officer Sarah Stalls.
It may take a village to raise a child, but it takes a true team effort to keep a school district cafeteria and nutritional program on track, which is a must in order to receive funding.
“We work very closely with other departments, including our finance and maintenance departments. Our finance department plays a large role in helping to plan our operational budget and monitor spending,” she said. “Maintenance team members help with the upkeep of our facilities and equipment, which in turn helps to alleviate operational costs for the School Nutrition Program. It truly has been a team effort within the district.”
With the waivers and flexibility put into place by the U.S. Congress during the pandemic expiring prior to the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, nutritional standards have become more strict than in past years; however, the school district has put a lot of focus into menu planning and standardization of recipes in order to ensure it remains in compliance with nutritional standards and regulations, added Stalls.
Rising prices, delivery cost inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to plaque school nutrition programs across the state, causing menu changes in order to stay compliant.
“We operate on a seasonal, three-week cycle menu, Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter. This helps us to create consistency in ordering as well as inventory and financial management. Substitutions can occur, but must be justified and documented,” Stalls added. “For example, supply chain issues are a justifiable reason for a change.”
One of the steps the federal government has taken is the allowance of emergency purchasing for ingredients that previously could not be substituted.
Current federal waivers have been given to schools that allow for continued pandemic-era serving flexibility, but they expire at the end of June across the country and could have a devastating effect on programs if the supply chain disruption is not solved.
“Those waivers expiring gives us very little flexibility in meeting known requirements,” Stalls said. “Our team will continue to be resourceful and creative in order to focus on giving our students the very best meals possible.”
Cafeteria staffing is a continual problem for many school districts, however, Martin County seems to be an exception.
“We have a great group of individuals who are passionate about what they do and compassionate about the students they serve. When you are fortunate to have a group of people like this, it alleviates a lot of those challenges,” claimed Stalls.
While school nutritional regulations are requiring more “from scratch” offerings by 2025, Martin County is ahead of the curve.
“We are very aware that the meals we provide are vital for student success both in and out of the classroom,” said Stalls. “This year we have put focus on increasing the amount of scratch-made items that are on our menu, ultimately improving both flavor and nutritional value.
“We want our students to be excited about coming into our cafeterias,” she added. “Our department is always open to suggestions as it is our goal to provide the best meals that we possibly can.”
Stalls closed by saying that the school district’s food nutrition program is a vital part of the district’s education process.
“COVID aside, we know that there are students on each of our campuses that depend on these meals for their sustenance,” she said. “Regardless if there is one or one thousand students who are food insecure in Martin County, the ability to be able to provide a child relief from hunger makes what we do every day worthwhile. Coming into the classroom fed is a necessity for learning and educational growth.”