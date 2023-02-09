MCS Food Nutrition

The Riverside Middle School's School Nutrition Team (from left:School Nutrition Assistants Francine Speller and Lisa Brown, Manager Sandi Stallings and Grace Tyson, School Nutrition) are one example of the dedicated staff who ensure students are well-fed every school day.

 Sarah Hodges Stalls Martin County Schools

While homemakers and consumers struggle daily with rising food costs and living expenses, school nutritionists face the same problems, a hundred fold.

“I cannot speak for the district as a whole; however, in the School Nutrition arena, it has made us more resourceful in our day-to-day operations, as well as the steps needed to provide safe, nutritious food to our students,” said Martin County Schools Public Information Officer Sarah Stalls.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com