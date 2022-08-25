Small Business Center at MCC helps open business

Tonya Staton (second from right, back row) is the owner of the NC Open Arms Childcare (coming soon) in Robersonville. All but one of Staton’s employees are state certified to deliver professional childcare. A sixth will soon be completing her program of certification. From left, back row are Jakeyria Crawford, Mya Neal, Staton and Nesha Smith. From left, front row are Michelle Best, Dynesty Roberson and Rosalind Staton.

 Judy Jeanette/MCC

Tonya Staton grew up in a family of 12 children in the town of Bethel.

Perhaps living in a household with nine sisters and two brothers inspired her dream of owning and operating a childcare center. Or, it could have been the childcare facilities where she worked after graduating from North Pitt High School and Wilson Community College with an Associate Degree.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.