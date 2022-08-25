Small Business Center at MCC helps open business

Tonya Staton (second from right, back row) is the owner of the NC Open Arms Childcare (coming soon) in Robersonville. All but one of Staton’s employees are state certified to deliver professional childcare. A sixth will soon be completing her program of certification. From left, back row are Jakeyria Crawford, Mya Neal, Staton and Nesha Smith. From left, front row are Michelle Best, Dynesty Roberson and Rosalind Staton.
Tonya Staton grew up in a family of 12 children in the town of Bethel.
Perhaps living in a household with nine sisters and two brothers inspired her dream of owning and operating a childcare center. Or, it could have been the childcare facilities where she worked after graduating from North Pitt High School and Wilson Community College with an Associate Degree.
Staton’s day care experience is substantial. She worked with Promise Learning Daycare Center for a few years before moving to Down Home Daycare.
However, by 2020, COVID-19 forced Down Home Daycare to close. Staton then accepted a position at Possessing the Keys Daycare where she worked until deciding to begin the process of starting her own business.
Staton contacted the Small Business Center (SBC) at Martin Community College (MCC) in September 2021 seeking information and resources on the possibility of opening a child/teenage daycare and after-school center. Staton asked for help filling out projection sheets, and information on applying for grant money.
Charles Banks, director of MCC’s SBC, assisted Staton in filling out forms using the weekly/monthly attendance and age group projections provided by Staton. Banks also reviewed various grant options, as well as other government opportunities for funding.
Once Staton completed her projections, she returned to the SBC for help in writing her business plan. She attended several SBC seminars where she learned how to start and run a business successfully.
Despite being turned down by traditional lending institutions, Staton did not give up.
She eventually secured funding through private lenders and was able to open her business, NC Open Arms Childcare Center, located in Robersonville in June.
“I was blessed to find a former daycare center that was already equipped with everything I need to start my business — including slots already filled with children for this fall,” Staton said.
Banks stated, “Tonya is a great example of how persistence pays off. She simply would not give up on her dream. It was a real pleasure to work with someone so determined and willing to do their part in making a dream become reality.”
Staton has high praise for MCC’s Small Business Center and the assistance they gave her in starting her business.
“Anyone interested in starting a business should utilize one of North Carolina’s Small Business Centers, especially the one at MCC in Williamston. They have lots of information, resources, and helpful people to get you started. I am forever grateful to the Lord first, and then to MCC’s Small Business Center for all their help,” she said.