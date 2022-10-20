South Creek Elementary honor rolls announced Deborah Griffin Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Greene recently announced the first grading period Principal's List and Honor Roll for the school.Those honored include:Principal’s ListGrade 3Andrew Cooke, Jamison PIttman, Jaxon Bullock, Kontar Harrell, Niehmn RodgersHonor RollGrade 5Aamira Biggs, Aubrey Gentry, Cameron Blount, Jah’Kure Higgs, Jah’Myere Andrews, Joy Layne, Kapono’Leo Igisomar, K’Maria Hinnant-Powell, LaTayja Battle, Marvekise Pittman, Mckenzie Staton, Meleah McCray, Rachel White, Ty’Je Barnes, TyRique Croom, Wyatt Weigand, Zion Council, ZyKira BridgersGrade 4Julian PadillaGrade 3Aarionna Lee, Aaron Brickhouse, Avery Keel, Demonie Best, Elias Andrews, Ella Joyner, E’Mayah Whitaker, Jesus Madariaga, KeZaria Lawrence, Lucas Weigand, Quadir McBride, Reginald Woods, Samantha Bye Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County mother of three died in head on collisionThree deaths in Martin County include the shooterMartin County Early Voting Begins Oct. 20Crime Reported in Martin CountyMC Sheriff: deaths could have been avoidedMartin County family loses everything in house fireHassell man dies during stormJamesville home lost to fireBear Grass to hold 9th annual Chicken Mull FestivalOut & About Week of Oct. 13 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.