South Creek Elementary School Principal's list and honor roll contributed Dec 15, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Greene recently announced the school’s Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the second grading period.Those honored included:Principal’s ListGrade 5Joy Layne, Rachel WhiteGrade 3Andrew Cooke, Elias Andrews, Jamison Pittman, Kontar Harrell, Samantha ByeHonor RollGrade 5Cameron Blount, Faith Thompson, Jah’Kure Higgs, Kapono’Leo Igisomar, Maleah McCray, Marvekise Pittman, Ty’Je Barnes, TyRique Croom, Zion CouncilGrade 4Brenda Xolio Torres, David Ramirez, Deondre Bell, Deziyah Boone, Julliam Padilla, Katheryne Chapan-Xolio, Olivia Anthony, Valeria CurielGrade 3Aaron Brickhouse, Alyssa Harrison, Aniyah Flowers, Avery Keel, Carson Coffield, Demonie Best, Ella Joyner, Harrison Adams, Kemari Davis, KeZaria Lawerence, Leiyah Higgs, Lucas Weigand, Niehmn Rodgers, Savannah Brown, Tanasha Cox Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll Principal South Creek Elementary School School List Nancy Greene Grade Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesAmerican Pickers headed to N.C.Bears’ varsity cheer places second in NCHSSA CompetitionCrime Blotter in Martin CountyLate free throws stun KnightsMake a beautiful dessert ahead of time...Martin County crime blotterEMS survey and hosptial timelineChristmas Happenings Dec. 8- 24Ira S. Price, Jr.Dink Mills Way named in honor of longtime coach ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.