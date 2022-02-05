South Creek Elementary student named to Principal's List, Honor Roll Martin County Schools Feb 5, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Greene recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third six-week grading period.Those earning honors at South Creek include:Principal’s ListGrade ThreeHarmoni Perkins, Maelyn SowersGrade FourJoy Lane, Marvekise Pittman, McKenzie Staton, Rachel White, Wyatt Weigand, Zion CouncilGrade FiveDalton AdamsHonor RollGrade ThreeAylin Santos-Perez, David Ramirez, Jasmin Alvarado-Solis, Julliam Padilla, Katheryne Chapon-Xolio, Olivia Anthony, Vianney OrozcoGrade FourAamira Biggs, Ahzurre’ Biggs, Aubrey Gentry, Ben Cross, Cameron Blount, Corey Sexton, De’Arriyon Collier, Iyhani Bell, JaBari Jenkins, JaBryan Jones, Jah’Kure Higgs, Jah’Myere Andrews, Jeremiah Howard, Kapono’Leo Igisomr, Keziya Jenkins, Landon Council, LaTayja Battle, Meleah McCray, Ty’Je Barnes, TyRique CroomGrade FiveAllison Keel, Amya Cobb, Brooklyn Barnes, Ismael Rodriguez, Jalylah Jones, Jaylen Floyd, Matthew Hernandez, Orion Andrews, Sepete Igisomar, Sophie Ramirez, Stacy Puac Gonzalez Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images Articles'Just the beginning': Innovation Campus opensWilliams faces multiple breaking and entering, larceny countsWilliamston man sentenced in death of childJohnson was charged with assault with a deadly weaponRiverside escapes on last-second shotMartin County citizens summonedCallback: ECU's Summer Theatre to return with 'Mamma Mia!' after decade-long absenceGod’s unfailing love…Lady Knights roll by GatesRatings for NCHSAA released ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.