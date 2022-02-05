South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Greene recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third six-week grading period.

Those earning honors at South Creek include:

Principal’s List

Grade Three

Harmoni Perkins, Maelyn Sowers

Grade Four

Joy Lane, Marvekise Pittman, McKenzie Staton, Rachel White, Wyatt Weigand, Zion Council

Grade Five

Dalton Adams

Honor Roll

Grade Three

Aylin Santos-Perez, David Ramirez, Jasmin Alvarado-Solis, Julliam Padilla, Katheryne Chapon-Xolio, Olivia Anthony, Vianney Orozco

Grade Four

Aamira Biggs, Ahzurre’ Biggs, Aubrey Gentry, Ben Cross, Cameron Blount, Corey Sexton, De’Arriyon Collier, Iyhani Bell, JaBari Jenkins, JaBryan Jones, Jah’Kure Higgs, Jah’Myere Andrews, Jeremiah Howard, Kapono’Leo Igisomr, Keziya Jenkins, Landon Council, LaTayja Battle, Meleah McCray, Ty’Je Barnes, TyRique Croom

Grade Five

Allison Keel, Amya Cobb, Brooklyn Barnes, Ismael Rodriguez, Jalylah Jones, Jaylen Floyd, Matthew Hernandez, Orion Andrews, Sepete Igisomar, Sophie Ramirez, Stacy Puac Gonzalez

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.