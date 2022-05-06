South Creek Middle School students honored May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERSONVILLE - South Creek Middle School Principal Melissa Morlock announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fourth six-week grading period.Those students honored for their academic accomplishments include these sixth through eighth graders.Principal’s ListGrade 6Battle La’Terrick, Lopez Mateo, Robinson-Griffin NeomiahGrade 7Freeman Aundrea, Kaainoa Kealani, Lee Lonnie, McCray Major, Patrick TannerGrade 8Robinson-Griffin PriscilliaHonor RollGrade 6Anthony Aiona, Beltran-Rojas Elton, Curiel Alonso, Clark Jayden, Fratalia Lily, Freeman Isaiah, Holley KeAhsia, Leary Annie, Mendez-Lloyd Yazlen, Quartman Quincy, Thigpen Mattason, Witherspoon Ea’Nation, Xolio Torres HenryGrade 7Anthony Richard, Creech Mallory, James Tonyneia, Lynch Jireh, Martinez Joselynn, Pena-Charrez Verenice, Raynor Justyn, Ramirez Do’manic, Sullivan Wyatt, Wilson JamaalGrade 8Best Ny’Tiria, Harney Aiden, Joyner Jashiyah, Raynor Jashear, Weathersbe Tania Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMartin County athletes headed to state tennis tourneyJones starts scholarship at RHSGolden East Crossing to be sold at foreclosure auctionMartin County law enforcement makes arrestsTrouble at our universities...Falcons fall prey to the KnightsRiverside golf continues unbeaten runN.C. Congressional District 1 candidate Q&AMelinda Sampson: Making a difference dailyBears’ tennis standouts headed to Regionals Images