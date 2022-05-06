ROBERSONVILLE - South Creek Middle School Principal Melissa Morlock announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fourth six-week grading period.

Those students honored for their academic accomplishments include these sixth through eighth graders.

Principal’s List

Grade 6

Battle La’Terrick, Lopez Mateo, Robinson-Griffin Neomiah

Grade 7

Freeman Aundrea, Kaainoa Kealani, Lee Lonnie, McCray Major, Patrick Tanner

Grade 8

Robinson-Griffin Priscillia

Honor Roll

Grade 6

Anthony Aiona, Beltran-Rojas Elton, Curiel Alonso, Clark Jayden, Fratalia Lily, Freeman Isaiah, Holley KeAhsia, Leary Annie, Mendez-Lloyd Yazlen, Quartman Quincy, Thigpen Mattason, Witherspoon Ea’Nation, Xolio Torres Henry

Grade 7

Anthony Richard, Creech Mallory, James Tonyneia, Lynch Jireh, Martinez Joselynn, Pena-Charrez Verenice, Raynor Justyn, Ramirez Do’manic, Sullivan Wyatt, Wilson Jamaal

Grade 8

Best Ny’Tiria, Harney Aiden, Joyner Jashiyah, Raynor Jashear, Weathersbe Tania

