South Creek Middle students honored Thadd White Group Editor Mar 25, 2023

South Creek Middle School Principal Gregory Lentine recently announced the Principal's List and Honor Roll for the fourth grading period.Those earning honors include:Grade 6Principal's List• Dalton Adams• Jaylen Floyd• Stacy Puac-Gonzalez• Ethan StrelowHonor Roll• Kemar Anthony• Tashiyah Bryant• Amya Cobb, Angel DeOca• Jaiden Hyman• Ny'Ziriah Perkins• Nieenma RodgersGrade 7Principal's ListLa'Terrick BattleMateo LopezYazlen Mendez-LloydBrianna ParkerQuincy QuartmanHannah SylvesterNicole Velasquez-AcostaHenry Xolio TorresHonor RollKeidren BeachDenasia BooneJosh CobbGeidy Felix MendezJa'Kyrin HiggsLamisha HillKeAhsia HolleyJa'Darian JonesTer'Qavious RobersonGabrielle RodgersElton Rojas-BeltranGrade 8Principal's ListLonnie LeeAshley Seba TorresHonor RollAundrea FreemanKe'Nysha FreemanJordan HollisKealani KaainoaDa'Coria KnightJireh LynchMajor McCrayTanner, PatrickZi'Yohn WigginsJustyn RaynorMaryorie Puac-GonzalesMorrigan SmithJason Violante Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.