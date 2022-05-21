South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Greene recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the current grading period.

Principal’s List

Grade 3:

Maelyn Sowers

Grade 5:

Dalton Adams

Honor Roll

Grade 3:

Brenda Xolia Torres, Deondre Bell, Gene Mitchell, Harmoni Perkins, Ja’Ceon Collier, Jarrod Massenburg, Julliam Padilla, Katheryne Chapon-Xolio,

Grade 4:

Aubrey Gentry, Jah’Kure Higgs, Joy Layne, Marvekise Pittman, McKenzie Staton, Meleah McCray, Rachel White, Ty’Je Barnes, Wyatt Weigand, Zion Council

Grade 5:

Allison Keel, Amya Cobb, Jalylah Jones, Jaylen Floyd, Orion Andrews, Sophie Ramirez, Stacy Puac Gonzalez, Zaiden Hyman

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.