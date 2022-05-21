South Creek students earn academic honors May 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save South Creek Elementary School Principal Nancy Greene recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the current grading period.Principal’s ListGrade 3:Maelyn SowersGrade 5:Dalton AdamsHonor RollGrade 3:Brenda Xolia Torres, Deondre Bell, Gene Mitchell, Harmoni Perkins, Ja’Ceon Collier, Jarrod Massenburg, Julliam Padilla, Katheryne Chapon-Xolio,Grade 4:Aubrey Gentry, Jah’Kure Higgs, Joy Layne, Marvekise Pittman, McKenzie Staton, Meleah McCray, Rachel White, Ty’Je Barnes, Wyatt Weigand, Zion CouncilGrade 5:Allison Keel, Amya Cobb, Jalylah Jones, Jaylen Floyd, Orion Andrews, Sophie Ramirez, Stacy Puac Gonzalez, Zaiden Hyman Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll South Creek Elementary School School Education List Principal Nancy Greene Grade Student Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesDr. Fonseca has resigned as Superintendent of MCSNumerous arrests, incidents handled by policeBear Grass team advance in playoffsUnofficial Results: Leggett easily re-electedRIverside competes in regional track meetTrump’s endorsements in North Carolina…Bickerstaff earns NCHSAA-sponsored scholarshipMore than 30 participate in Livestock ShowKnights claim both track titlesThe time is right to do right... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.