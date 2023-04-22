Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Chris Stanton
The return from spring break brought a new face to the administration team for Riverside High School.
Chris Stanton takes over the role of the assistant principal, as Dr. Shelley West takes over as the school district’s STEM coordinator.
Stanton comes to Riverside High School from Edgecombe County Schools, where he completed his assistant principal internship with Edgecombe County Schools in the 2021-2022 school year.
A veteran teacher, Stanton holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Youngstown State University and a master’s degree in School Administration from North Carolina Central University.
“We welcome Mr. Stanton to Martin County Schools and look forward to seeing his contributions to Riverside High School,” said Dr. Tom Daly, Interim Superintendent.
