JAMESVILLE - While recent statistics show the young adult population in Eastern North Carolina is choosing to move away rather than stay, many schools and CTE programs in the region are teaching courses important to the future of the area.
Curriculum for the community’s sustainability is quickly becoming a trend.
Agriculture education is part of the curriculum in many of the region’s school systems. That is the case in the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience (NERSBA) Early College program which, according to one educator, is flourishing.
Julia Coltrain has been an Ag educator at NERSBA Early College for the past five-plus years, and believes that her class is changing lives.
Coltrain grew up on a farm in Catawba County and her love and passion for animals directed her to a career in agricultural education.
“I attended Bandys High School where my love and passion for FFA (Future Farmers of America) and agriculture began. I showed cows, played sports and was an active FFA member and FFA Officer while in high school,” she said. “I wanted to make a positive impact on people’s lives. With the help of my agriculture teacher and several pros and cons list, I knew I wanted to be an agriculture teacher.”
Straight out of the University of Mount Olive, where she acquired a degree in Agricultural Education and a future husband, she was hired by NERSBA.The couple shared many interests and hobbies, which led them to move to Eastern North Carolina.
“Since my time as a teacher here, my Future Farmers of America (FFA) students and program have been recognized at the State and the National level. As a teacher, these are the moments that we live for,” Coltrain said proudly.
She teaches the aspects of agriculture as a whole offering — an overview and then proceeds to break it down into specific areas.
“This year I have taught Agriscience applications, which focuses on all aspects of agriculture and served as an introductory course for the other agriculture classes. We also have a section of Horticulture 1, which focuses on plant anatomy, soil properties, nutrients and fertilizers, Integrated pest management (IPM) and more,” said Coltrain.
The diversification of the area also has a lot to do with the curriculum she focuses on. Natural Resources, which focuses on forestry management, soil, air and water resources, wildlife habitats and management is a course designed for the area.
Health and healthy foods are also topics Coltrain addresses.
“In our class, we focus on the importance of knowing where your food comes from and how processed foods are not healthy foods. Students love being able to grow, see, harvest and then eat things that are grown in our raised beds. By doing this, it allows them to appreciate agriculture that much more. With our caterpillar greenhouse, our goal is eventually to grow fresh greens that will allow students an alternative food option for lunch, such as a fresh salad,” said Coltrain.
The class recently completed the construction of a 30’x72’ greenhouse that is currently hosting Boston Ferns, spider plants, Fuschia and much more, including a variety of hanging baskets. The greenhouse was provided from a grant from the Tobacco Trust Foundation.
Coltrain is proud of her agricultural curriculum and how it has helped develop future agriculturalists.
“Out of all of the students that have been taught over the past five-plus years, I would say that at least 45 students have gone on to do something within the agriculture industry. We have students who are farmers, mechanics, extension agents and even agriculture teachers,” she said.
Colrain is a huge proponent of FFA and believes it is a good foundation for Agricultural education.
“NERSBA Early College attracts students from four different counties — Martin, Washington, Tyrell and Pitt. All of our students are FFA members and each of them is a completer in the agriculture classes,” she said. “Through FFA, students are given the opportunity to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
“Not all students go off to do a career within the agriculture industry, but it is essential to know where their food comes from and how without agriculture we would be naked and hungry. Agriculture is the backbone of our future,” Coltrain closed.