Tasha Brown (Greenville), Christina Enright (Martin County), Captoria Gamble (of Williamston) and Joise Orozco (Martin County) completed MCC’s Nurse Aide I class in Williamston. Brown, Enright, and Gamble are planning to pursue nursing careers as RN’s or LPN’s. Orozco is enrolling into the Nurse Aide II program.
Chaquana Bowen (Greenville), Candace Mobley (Williamston), Shamika Rascoe (Bertie County) and Samantha Thomas (Pitt County) recently completed MCC’s Nurse Aide II class in Williamston. They are all planning to pursue nursing careers as RN’s or LPN’s.
Nykia Bowser (Washington County), Erica Knox (Williamston), Melinda Godard and Jillian Sullivan (both residents of Martin County) completed MCC’s Phlebotomy class in Williamston. Bowser will seek work in a lab. Knox hopes to become a RN. Godard plans to work as a phlebotomist, and Sullivan is working towards becoming a Physician’s Assistant.
Tashasmine Biggs (of Williamston), Zanayah Rainey and Allie Leggette (both residents of Martin County), Shanequa Spivey (of Bertie County), and Zelvonia Swain (of Elizabeth City) successfully completed MCC’s Nurse Aide I class in Windsor. Biggs, Leggette, and Spivey plan to pursue nursing careers. Rainey hopes to become a doctor. Swain is seeking a career in Physical Therapy.
Marlene Chance (Roper), Geraldine Perez and Anquansha Williams (both residents of Martin County) recently completed MCC’s Phlebotomy class in Windsor. They all plan to pursue careers as phlebotomists.