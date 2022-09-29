Dr. Shelley West received Assistant Principal of the Year for the year 2022-23 for her work at Riverside High School.
Originally from Wayne County, she comes from a line of principals in her family.
“My mom was a principal, I had aunts and uncles who were principals. I was determined I was not going to be a principal,” she said, laughing.
After high school, she earned her engineering degree from N.C. State University, then went into the automotive sector of industry for about seven years.
As more and more jobs were shipped overseas, she realized she wanted to use her talents elsewhere.
“I had plenty of math because of my engineering degree, so I had lateral entry [into teaching],” she said, starting at Southern Wayne in 2003, the school she had graduated from.
“My math teacher was actually my mentor when I started teaching,” she said.
She earned her degree as she taught.
Twenty years later, she is still in the school system, but has her doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction then is certified in administration.
Along the way, she taught at Beaufort County Schools, N.C. Virtual Public Schools and the University at Mt. Olive. She also taught, and still teaches as an adjunct professor at Gardner-Webb University.
On Oct. 25, she will have been at Riverside for one year as Assistant Principal.
“Dr. Cecil [Riverside High Principal] has been amazing in training me,” she said. “In fact, all of Martin County has been very patient with my learning curve. This is a great community.”
She remembers the first week she taught school [in Wayne], telling her cousin, who was also teaching, and her mom, “’I have never worked this hard in my life.’ And I cropped tobacco,” she added. “I was exhausted every day the first week. I felt like I was so overpaid as an engineer, because a teacher works way harder than what I had [as an engineer].”
She admits she took a huge cut in pay, but hasn’t looked back. She loves the perk of having her summers off.
She earned her Doctorate in Education, Curriculum and Instruction while teaching.
As a teacher, she learned she has a heart for troubled kids.
“Most of the time they just need to know they have a safe place to come,” West said. “A lot of the behavior [issues], I feel, are a coping mechanism from a lack of trust, a lack of fairness. I do try to develop a rapport with them.”
Her office is calming. Recording of the ocean plays softly and is decorated in a Christmas theme year-round to lighten the mood for those who are sent to her office. A snowman candy jar, filled with candy, provides a negotiation contract of sorts.
“I bribe them to behave,” said West. “When they come in, if they take responsibility [for their behavior], they get candy,” she added. “Some of them respond to that.”
She also tells them she doesn’t want to see them in her office again.
“The kids here are great. Some of them have been through a lot,” she continued.
The issues of bullying and fighting are two of her toughest challenges.
She appreciates not having to also enforce a uniform policy.
“We had a really hard time enforcing it,” she said. “We did what we were supposed to do. Now, everyone seems to have a better moral. I appreciate the board removing that [policy],” she added.
One of her biggest frustrations is seeing students who vape.
“They are tearing up their lungs worse than any cigarette would — I think that should be more widely publicized. I think not just students, but adults, saw vaping as a safe alternative [to smoking]. And it is not — from what they are seeing now,” she said.
She loves her job.
“Like any high school, we have some issues, but we are working on them,” she added. “The majority of the kids here are good kids. We just need some better responses to some behaviors.”
West said she was truly shocked when they told her she was voted as Assistant Principal of the Year.
For one thing, she said, “It hasn’t been quite a year. I know I didn’t get everything right in the last school year. Everyone has been very patient and understanding. Additionally, there are some really good administrators in this county.”
She said her favorite thing about being the school’s Assistant Principal is the students.
“I have not met one yet who does not have a sweet side,” she said. “And they are funny. They keep me smiling. I learn something every day – and I learn how old I am every day. They keep me laughing and keep me straight.”
She said the students are also what challenges her the most.
“The most heartbreaking are the kids who think they have no other option than the wrong decision,” she added.
“I treat the students the way I would treat my own,” she said. “I see things from a parent’s perspective. I have to gain parents’ trust too. I tell parents, ‘I will treat your children the way I would want my children treated. I am going to be fair, but I am going to be firm and consistent too. And I don’t always get it right – but it is not from a lack of trying.”
West lives in Beaufort County with her husband, (retired from the Dept. of Transportation) and their three children, who are 10, 11 and 12 years old. They have been married 14 years.