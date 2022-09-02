Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Aug. 16
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 430 South West Ave. in Oak City.
Assault on a female was reported at 1222 Manning Rd. Lot 15 in Jamesville.
Identity theft was reported at 7489 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1820 Cowin Rd Lot 1 in Williamston.
Aug. 17
Suspicious activity was reported at 3030 Parmele Rd. in Robersonville.
Aug. 18
Order for arrest/warrant was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 19
Simple assault was reported at 1270 Meeks Rd. in Robersonville.
Aug. 20
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1185 Stewart St. in Jamesville.
Driving under the influence, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, left of center and driving while consuming alcohol was reported at Prison Camp Rd./ Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 16
Deih’Pveion Kei-Montre Harrell was charged with second degree rape.
Glennell Burnette was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property.
Aug. 18
Shakevia Lamildred Fagan was charged with order for arrest and obtain property by false pretense.
Aug. 20
Brandon Shonday Parker was charged with driving under the influence.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 23
Communicating threats was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Aug. 24
Injury to personal property was reported at 706 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Conspiracy, obtain property by false pretense and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 902 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 504 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Aug. 25
Possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, carrying concealed gun and possession of less than ½ of marijuana was reported at 600 Warren St. in Williamston.
Forgery of an instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, possessing and transporting counterfeit instruments and identity theft was reported at 902 Washington St. in Williamston.
Stalking was reported at 800 Park St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 222 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Aug. 26
Mentally impaired subject was reported at 402 Mulberry St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at West Pine St./Rhodes St. in Williamston.
Overdose was reported at 1624 West Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 27
Assault on a female was reported at 222 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at Family Fare in Williamston.
Aug. 28
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction, resist, delay and obstruct and fictitious information to law enforcement officer was reported at Hyman St. near North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 23
Niyanna Kesha Best was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Aug. 24
Andres Jorge Garcia was charged with assault on a female.
Aug. 25
Corey Donte Mitchell was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, carrying concealed gun and possession of less than ½ of marijuana.
Aug. 26
Dominik Anthony Ghee was charged with failure to appear.
George Darrell Anderson Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction, resist, delay and obstruct and fictitious information to law enforcement officer.