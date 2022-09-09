Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Aug. 28
Violation of protective order was reported at 105 East Liberty St. in Hamilton.
Assault was reported at 1186 Roberson Dr. in Robersonville.
Aug. 30
Injury to personal property was reported at 3241 Hwy 142 in Oak City.
Aug. 31
Found property was reported at Hwy 171/Hwy 64 in Jamesville.
Child support was reported at 1730 Price Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Sept. 01
All other offenses was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Non-forcible breaking and entering and larceny of firearm was reported at 603 West Green St. Apt. 10A in Robersonville.
Sept. 02
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft and breaking and entering was reported at 1100 Old Hwy US 64 in Jamesville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at Hwy 17/Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Hwy 903 in Robersonville.
Sept. 04
Larceny was reported at 2816 Poplar Point Rd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 402 North St. in Hamilton.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 29
Steven Alan Penaloza was charged with violation of protective order.
Aug. 31
Michael Dwayne Donian was charged with child support.
Jamie Carter was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Sept. 01
Rubin Fernando Bland was charged with failure to appear.
Sept. 02
Youneat Lee James, Jr. was charged with child custody.
Saidah Locketa Basnight was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 29
Driving while impaired was reported at Wilson St. near South MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked was reported at 703 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Aug. 30
Simple assault on a female, simple assault and communicating threats was reported at 222 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 222 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 502 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana was reported at 502 Washington St. in Williamston.
Aug. 31
Possession of schedule II controlled substance and intoxicated and disruptive was reported at 101 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny by employee was reported at 503 West Main St. in Williamston.
Sept. 01
Breaking and entering was reported at 405 First St. in Williamston.
Sept. 02
Breaking and entering motor vehicle and trespassing was reported at 411 Warren St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Union Ave. near Plymouth St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at Union Ave. near Plymouth St. in Williamston.
Felony possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 117 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 117 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 206 Marshall Ave. in Williamston.
Sept. 03
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 300 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 300 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 118 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Fail to appear was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Sept. 04
Simple assault was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Simple assault, injury to personal property and communicating threats was reported at 119 Peel St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and financial transaction card theft was reported at 119 Gatling St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 29
Lafontae Deshon Griffin was charged with driving while impaired.
Rahim Tayvaughn Wiggins was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
George Darrell Anderson, Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction, resist, delay, and obstruct and fictitious information to law enforcement officers.
Aug. 30
Lloyd Matthew Bethea was charged with failure to appear.
Lloyd Matthew Bethea was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.
Aug. 31
Joshua Markell Andrews was charged with possession schedule II controlled substance and intoxicated and disruptive.
Sept. 02
Charles Martin Bronson was charged with statutory sex offense with child by adult.
Anthony James Sanderlin was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
James Rudolph Allen, Jr. was charged with failure to appear.
Sept. 03
James Rudolph Allen, Jr. was charged with felony possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pamela Fore Drew was charged with failure to appear.
Pamela Fore Drew was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter Mitchell Gardner was charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title registration card and fail to maintain line control.
Sept. 04
Ursula Denise Whitley was charged with simple assault.