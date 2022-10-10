Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Sept. 26
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 25125 Airport Rd. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at 2900 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Sept. 27
All other larceny was reported at 1587 Ross Rd. in Williamston.
Property damage was reported at 1801 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
Aggravated assault was reported at 103 West Main St. in Hamilton.
Property damage was reported at 4201 Thurman Griffin Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 28
Failure to appear and assault with a deadly weapon criminal summons was reported at 103 West Main St. in Hamilton.
Call for services was reported at 7918 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 29
Larceny by employee was reported at 400 South Front St. inn Hamilton.
Sept. 30
Passing a stopped school bus was reported at Roadway of 3198 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 3521 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1135 Justin Ln. in Williamston.
Oct. 02
Damage to property was reported at 1030 Dragonfly Ln. in Williamston.
Probation violation was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Sept. 26
Sophia Victoria Moore was charged with failure to appear.
Sept. 28
Eddicus Alquan Burns was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
Eddicus Alquan Burns was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
Austin Bryant Coltrain was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance.
Samantha Decker was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III.
Tykashi Shirone Webb was charged with failure to appear.
Sept. 29
James Daniel Hollis was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
James Daniel Hollis was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
Alicia Zylina Morris was charged with larceny by employee.
Oct. 02
Jeryy Franklin Hardison, Jr. was charged with probation violation.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:
Sept. 26
Obtain property by false pretense, identity theft and financial transaction card fraud was reported at unknown in Williamston.
Counterfeiting of an instrument was reported at 912 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Warren St. near South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Sept. 27
Simple assault, assault on a female and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 139 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, maintain residence controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver/possession controlled within 1000 feet of a school, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 17901 US Hwy 64 in Williamston.
Sept. 28
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 29
Damage to property was reported at 250 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Discharging firearm in the city limits and assault on a female was reported at 222 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Simple assault and communicating threats was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 30
Breaking and entering was reported at 104 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Oct. 01
Possession of less than ½ of marijuana was reported at East Blvd. near Peaks St. in Williamston.
Oct. 02
Simple assault was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 03
Larceny was reported at 305 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Sept. 26
Travis Lamont Johnson III was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Derrick Lamont Smith was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 27
Davon Omar Williams Todd was charged with assault on a female and resist, delay and obstruct.
De’quavia Miesha Augburn was charged with simple assault.
Kenneth Adam Cooper was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, maintain residence controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver/possession controlled within 1000 feet of a school, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 29
Syulondre Verreal Watford was charged with simple assault.
Brenda Faye Morrin was charged with larceny.
Sept. 30
Travon Mondell Best, Jr. was charged with failure to appear.
Oct. 03
Jaylen Jashaun Williams was charged with discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
McKenzie Gray Gallinoto was charged with simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray.