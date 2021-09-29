A man wanted for a 2018 murder in Martin County was arrested during a traffic stop in Pitt County.
On the night of Sept. 23, officers with the Greenville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle not using a turn signal in the area of Kristin Drive and Chesterfield Court. The department said Tuesday that a passenger in the vehicle, Montreal Brown, 30, was found to have active warrants in Martin County and Dekalb County, Georgia.
Brown was wanted as a person of interest by officers with the Robersonville Police Department for the April 2018 shooting of Zykeah James, 23. James was killed by gunshot at the a residence on East Railroad Street according to police.
A joint investigation between Robersonville police and the North Carolina SBI led to two individuals being sought as suspects in the murder: Brown and Jarius Matthewson. Matthewson was arrested in 2019 and sentenced in June, to 18 to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Brown was housed in the Bertie Martin Regional Jail. He also was charged with failing to appear in court for driving a vehicle with no registration; three counts of driving with license revoked not impaired; failure to stop at a red light; three counts of a fictitious or altered title, registration card or tag; and two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance in Pitt County.
Brown was arrested in Pitt County in 2014 for possession of Schedule VI drugs, for which he served 20 days in jail.