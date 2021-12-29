Two stories continued to dominate headlines in Martin County for the first quarter – COVID-19 and the saga of town government in Robersonville.
Here are the top stories from January through March of this year.
Jan. 7 – N.C. State Auditor Beth Moore says staff with the town of Robersonville are “putting lives at risk” because they refuse to wear masks;
Jan. 7 – Two people are charged in the shooting of a teenager in Williamston;
Jan. 7 – Martin County Schools goes to all virtual learning for students for two weeks;
Jan. 7 – Green Memorial Church of Christ reopens after renovations;
Jan. 7 – Registration begins for those 75 and older who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine;
Jan. 7 – The town of Williamston receives a good audit for the year ending June 30, 2020;
Jan. 7 – Martin General Hospital is filled due to the effects of COVID-19;
Jan. 7 – Donning masks, the Riverside High School basketball team opens the season with a victory;
Jan. 14 – State Auditor Beth Wood says the town workers have cost taxpayers $90,000;
Jan. 14 – Martin County Schools shuffles administrators;
Jan. 14 – The Enterprise announces changes to its coverage, including the addition of a new website: www.williamstonenterprisenc.com;
Jan. 14 – Chelsea Dickerson is named Dispatcher of the Year for Martin County;
Jan. 21 – On a 3-2 split vote, the Martin County Board of Education extends virtual learning for two more weeks;
Jan. 21 – Robert Whitler takes over as Emergency Management Services Coordinator at Martin Community College;
Jan. 21 – A funding shortfall puts I-87 on hold;
Jan. 21 – Briley Bickerstaff wins regional championship at East 1A Regional meet;
Jan. 28 – In what some commissioners called a “surprise,” Martin County Commissioners hire James Bennett as county manager;
Jan. 28 – Briley Bickerstaff finishes second at the state track meet;
Jan. 28 – A draft proposal moves Riverside and South Creek to a new conference with teams that include Bertie, Gates County and Washington County among others;
Feb. 4 – Angela Ellis is sworn in as new DSS Director in Martin County;
Feb. 4 – Williamston officials begin the process of rehabilitating a property at 108 West Main Street;
Feb. 4 – James Bennett begins his new role as Martin County Manager;
Feb. 4 – Robersonville leaders approve a firm for conducting past-due audits
Feb. 4 – Snow falls in Martin County, leaving few ill effects;
Feb. 4 – Bear Grass five-year-old Ryder Cratt accomplishes a lot during his first year in BMX;
Feb. 4 – Riverside High School football standout Javion Griffin signs a National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Richmond;
Feb. 11 – Man wanted in Pitt County was found and arrested in Martin County;
Feb. 11 – Progress is being made in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Martin County;
Feb. 11 – Martin Community College hosts a fire training opportunity;
Feb. 11 – The Riverside High School Knights reach 10-0 in varsity boys basketball;
Feb. 18 – The town of Robersonville suspends recreation department;
Feb. 18 – John O’Daniel resigns as Williamston Town Administrator; Christina Craft to serve as interim;
Feb. 18 – Concerns expressed over upcoming Martin County Commissioners’ budget retreat;
Feb. 18 – Martin General Hospital eases visitor restrictions;
Feb. 25 – The town of Williamston, Martin County mourns the death of longtime attorney Dan Manning;
Feb. 25 – Williamston Police make arrests in separate deaths;
Feb. 25 – The Jay Group Ltd. expands to Robersonville;
Feb. 25 – John O’Daniel bids farewell to his post in Williamston, town officials begin search for new administrator;
Feb. 25 – Riverside High School defeats Gates County to roll to second round of NCHSAA basketball playoffs;
March 4 – Libby Jenkins retires as Town Manager in Robersonville; Steven Harrell named interim;
March 4 – Martin County Schools tabs new campus the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus;
March 4 – Budget process begins for Martin County;
March 4 – Jim Green and Sarah Hodges Stalls win press awards for The Enterprise; Eastern North Carolina Living wins first place as well;
March 4 – Martin County will receive $190,000 from N.C. Housing Finance Agency;
March 4 – Vann Rogerson appointed to lead NC East Alliance;
March 4 – Former The Enterprise editor Melinda Harrell Sampson named “40 under 40” by East Carolina University;
March 4 – An excellent boys’ basketball season at Riverside High School ends in the Eastern Finals;
March 11 – Martin County Sheriff’s deputies make an arrest in the death of a Williamston man who died due to an overdose;
March 11 – Local agencies work together for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic;
March 11 – Williamston officials begin the process of looking into the Tarheel Apartments as it has become a safety concern;
March 11 – John Albert and Faye Williams celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary;
March 11 – A Jamesville man was arrested after leading Windsor Police on a chase;
March 11 – Riverside High School’s soccer team wins its first Coastal Plains 1A Conference championship;
March 18 – Williamston Police seek public’s assistance into the murder of a 13-year-old on Marshall Avenue;
March 18 – The Message of Easter goes virtual;
March 18 – Williamston chooses Watsi M. Sutton as new town attorney;
March 18 – Leonard Allen steps down as baseball coach at Riverside High School;
March 18 – Williamston Parks and Recreation plans softball season with strict COVID-19 guidelines;
March 18 – The NCHSAA approves final realignment, officially moving South Creek High School and Riverside High;
March 25 – One person is being sought in connection with a rash of catalytic converter thefts;
March 25 – WIAM turns 70;
March 25 – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper begins relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions;
March 25 – Annie’s Catering opens for takeout service;
March 25 – Downtown cleanup is a success in Williamston.