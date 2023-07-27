4H

4-H member Ava Alexander holds a recently packed basket soon to be delivered to Veterans.

 Contirbuted photo

The Martin County Cooperative Extension Service prides itself in its 4-H programs, and last week 4-H camp participants packed baskets for local veterans.

Each basket contained a blanket, sweet treats, puzzle books, foot powder, lotion, shaving cream, a razor, nuts, snack crackers, two toothbrushes, two tubes of toothpaste, washcloths, towels, bath cloths and, most importantly, a personal note to the veteran from the child who packed the basket.

  

