WILLIAMSTON – A 79-year-old man has been charged with murder after a domestic dispute Tuesday evening.
According to Williamston Police Detective Lt. Gene Bullock, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 officers with the Williamston Police Department were dispatched to 208 South Watts St. in Williamston in reference to shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found Brenda Wilson deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
James Earl Best, 79, was located and detained at the residence.
During the investigation it was determined that Best and Wilson had become involved in a domestic argument, which led to Best allegedly shooting Wilson.
Best was arrested and charged with an open count of murder. He was placed into custody under no bond, pending his first court appearance.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.
