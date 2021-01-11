Sarah Hodges Stalls
The Enterprise
Williamston – Martin County Schools has begun a two-week period of virtual learning for all students.
Meal distribution began Monday, Jan. 11 for students.
To help families during this time, all schools will provide hot meals for pick up on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A separate breakfast meal for the following morning will also be provided.
Hot meals will be delivered to pick up points throughout the district at the following locations:
Oak City: Oak City Fire Department from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Hamilton Fire Department from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Robersonville Community Center from 10:55 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
W.C. Chance – Robersonville from 12:25 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Parmele Town Commons at the caboose from 11:55 a.m. until 12:15 a.m.
Piney Grove Baptist Church in Farm Life from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Rose of Sharon FWB Church in Bear Grass from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Cedar Branch Church near Jamesville from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Gospel Light Church near Jamesville from 11:45 a.m. until 12:10 p.m.
Roanoke Court from 12:25 p.m. until 12:35 p.m.
Locations in Williamston are:
• Willow Acres from 11 a.m. until 11:20 a.m.
• Park Apartments/Carolina Pines from 11:25 a.m. until 11:50 a.m.
• River Dale from 11:55 a.m. until 12:20 p.m.
• Warren Court from 11 a.m. until 11:20 a.m.
• Gaylord Perry Park from 11:25 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
• White City from 11:50 a.m. until 12:10 p.m.
• Sandtree from 12:15 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.