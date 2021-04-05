Ocracoke – The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is extending the alternate schedule on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke through April 12.
This is due to continued shoaling issues in the ferry channel just outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor.
The schedule through April 12, weather permitting, is as follows:
An Ocracoke to Cedar Island run will be made at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.
The Cedar Island to Ocracoke ferry will depart at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m each day.
The Ocracoke to Swan Quarter trip will be made each day at 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Swan Quarter to Ocracoke runs are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel, making water depths too shallow and the channel too narrow for safe operation of the ferry system’s largest vessels.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Murden and/or Dredge Merritt will continue to work in the Bigfoot Slough channel to clear the shoaling, but dredging operations are dependent on weather and tides.
Once the dredging work is complete and water depths and channel widths return to acceptable levels, the Ferry Division will resume its regular schedule on both routes.