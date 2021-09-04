WILLIAMSTON – Help overcome a need by giving blood or platelets with the American Red Cross.
As fall approaches the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross is need of donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those for the ones that rely on them.
Martin County will be hosting two blood drives for the month of September. Along with several others held in Beaufort and Pitt counties during the month of September.
With summer winding down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant along with a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In the recent weeks the Red Cross has seen a decline in blood donor turnout by nearly 10 percent while the hospital demand continues to outpace donations.
There is believed to be multiple reasons for the decline, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back to school preparations for many families.
Martin Community College will be hosting a blood drive Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in building 1-14, 1161 Kehukee Park Road. Another event will be held Sept. 12 from 12-4:30 p.m. at Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St.
Those that come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
Donors that come and give through the month of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sports Clips Haircuts.
Pitt County will be hosting 10 blood drives during the month of Sept. starting on Sept. 3 from 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Greenville Blood Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, they will be having another one the same day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greenville Noon Rotary, 809 Johnston Street. The following day, Sept. 4, a blood drive will be held from 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Greenville Blood Donation Center, along with Sept. 5 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and Sept. 6 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the same location. On Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenville Mall, 714 SE Greenville Blvd. Sept. 10 and 11 there will be a blood drive from 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Greenville Blood Donation Center both of those days, then on Sept. 12 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. also at the Greenville Blood Donation Center. On Sept. 13 from 11:45 a.m to 6:45 p.m. the Greenville Blood Donation will be hosting the last blood drive for the month of September.
Beaufort County will be hosting four blood drives for the month of September starting Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Park Boat Company in Washington, 1589 West 5th Street. On Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the U.S, Cellular Store in Washington will be hosting a blood drive their address is 875 West 15th Street. Then in Chocowinity on Sept. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at the Chocowinity First Baptist Church, 230 NC Highway 33 W. The last blood drive of the month will be on Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center, 310 West Main Street.
Sports Clips Haircuts and Red Cross partnership helps.
Having a stable blood and platelet supply is one of the best defenses against a shortage. This September, donors can do good and look good when they give blood or platelets as part of the Red Cross and Sports Clips Tackle the Need. Give Blood. Campaign.
The ones that give blood or platelets during the month of September will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, at any participating Sports Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record with the Red Cross in order to receive the coupon.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, along with additional precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status. This has been implemented to help protect the health of all of those who are in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
In order to be able to donate simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for the patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students along with other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online the day of their donation, before they arrive at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.