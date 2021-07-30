WILLIAMSTON – The Williamston Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting earlier this week regarding the old Tarheel Apartment Building and its current neighbor SS Custom Cycles.
According to Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson, the purpose of the meeting was due to safety concerns for Main Street due to the old Tarheel Apartment building.
“As we move forward, there are three items I hope the board can address tonight. The construction of barriers across the street in front of Dog Branch Antiques, the moving of SS Custom Cycles and authorizing bids for demolition,” Pearson added.
Structural engineers visited the site last week, and they were precise on how they wanted things partitioned off.
“In their precision, we asked if there was a way to keep the sidewalks open on the opposite side of the street across from the old Tarheel Apartment building so that the public could keep accessing the area. Their answer was absolutely,” Pearson continued.
The engineers suggested this could be done as long as barriers were put up in front of the sidewalks, so if the building would collapse the barrier would stop any debris coming across to the sidewalk.
According to Pearson, the town of Williamston administration has requested bids. There has been one formal bid, and have been told they would be receiving another bid. The second bid has not been received.
“I am asking the board to approve whichever is the cheapest bid to get the barriers installed. Both bidders said they could start as early as tomorrow (July 28) if the bid is approved. One bid was $4,800 to put the barriers in. So I have been told the other bid is a little lower, but we haven’t received that bid yet. I am asking for the approval of the lowest bid to have the barriers installed tomorrow,” he continued.
“You mean to permit traffic on the other side of the street correct?” asked Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown.
“Yes, that is correct,” Pearson answered.
Williamston Mayor Pro-Tempore Ronell Rodgers made a motion to accept the lowest bid for the construction of the barriers. Williamston Commissioner Al Chesson offered a second. The motion was approved 4-0. Commissioner Jerry Know was absent.
The second item up for discussion was the possibility of temporary relocation assistance for SS Custom Cycles.
The business is located next door to the old Tarheel Apartment building, and shares a wall. There are safety concerns if that building would collapse it could cause personal and property damage to the business and its occupants.
“The status of the building is eminent, and SS Custom Cycles shares a common wall with that building. Needless to say, if part of the Tarheel building comes down it could go through the roof of that building and damage the building or occupants inside,” said Pearson.
“What we are proposing tonight is to allow SS Custom Cycles to move into a small portion of the old police department- the conference room area. They can still be accessible to the public. They can store some of their items there. It is already internet accessible, so they would not lose internet access. This would be temporary basis. The owner of SS Custom Cycles has agreed,” he continued.
Pearson added that the police department has removed everything out of the building. The insurance company said everything is fine to allow then to occupy the area as long as SS Custom Cycles shows their own liability insurance, and the town attorney completes an agreement.
“Nothing is inconsistent with the law to prohibit the move, however, it is a town-owned piece of property that is proposed to serve a public interest and not a private interest, such as the cycle shop is a private entity in the same way,” said Williamston Attorney Watsi Sutton. “The town could not simply gift over town resources to a private entity. The town would have to require fair market price or a reasonable rental rate.”
“The room is not being used now. Internet is already there. It is being heated and cooled already. It is my recommendation to charge $50 a month so that we are in line with the rental fees. I am asking approval because of this rare circumstance to make sure the owners con continue to operate with very little impact to the town’s operations, and have them in a safe environment,” Pearson added.
Based on the engineer’s report, the business owners should not be in the building.
“Could you give us some more information regarding the insurance?” asked Rodgers.
“The town is currently paying insurance on the building. An agreement would require the business owners to have their own liability insurance, and have a harmless clause. We would be held harmless, unless it was our gross negligence,” answered Pearson.
“There would be a $50 monthly charge. Would the town take care of the light bill?” asked
Rodgers.
“That would be part of the $50 charge. We are already paying the light bill for that part of the building, so it wouldn’t be an additional charge,” Pearson replied.
“Could someone else from the town come and ask to use that part of the building when this is over? asked Rodgers.
“Any use of public assets has to be open to business. Granted this is a rare circumstance, however, if another individual wanted to have a meeting about using the property, there is a fair agreement that if someone else utilized the property at this rate, and I would like to have the same privilege. You can’t show preference among citizens, and this isn’t for public use,” said Attorney Sutton.
“Property owners purchase a property at their own risk, and it is their responsibility to do their due diligence, do all inspections and do their homework. The town has a duty to keep the town safe and enforce code. However, business interruption and that type of thing I would argue is not necessary,” she continued.
“I would like to add that it is under the assumption the space is still available in the long range plans. The town is planning to move into that section and it would not be available in the future,” said Pearson.
Commissioner Chesson made a motion to allow SS Custom Cycles to occupy part of the old police department building for an undetermined amount of time at the fee of $50 a month. Commissioner William Coffield offered a second. The motion was approved 4-0.
Lastly, Pearson explained that the report showed the building is beyond repair, and demolition is the only option. He requested the approval to accept bids for the demolition of the old Tarheel Apartment building with the intentions of saving the SS Custom Cycles.
“We want the building to come down as soon as possible, and want the cycle business to be saved,” he added.
Commissioner Alton Moore made a motion to receive formal bids for the demolition of the old Tarheel Apartment building with intent to save the SS Custom Cycles building. Commissioner Chesson offered a second. The motioned was approved 4-0.
The town will begin accepting official bids for the project, and they will be brought before the commissioners at a later date.