Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
July 11
Obtained property false pretenses was reported at 17845 NC 125 in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 4902 NC Hwy 11 in Oak City.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1393 West Main St. in Hamilton.
July 12
Simple assault was reported at 206 West Main St. in Hamilton.
July 13
Death was reported at 3836 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Warrant service was reported at Ross Motel Room 54 in Williamston.
July 14
Warrant service to other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1046 New St. in Jamesville.
July 15
All other offenses were reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Out of county warrants were reported at Hwy 64 Mile Marker 507 in Robersonville.
July 16
Possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, assault on a female and communicating threats was reported at 7489 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
All other larceny was reported at 1347 Hwy 171 in Jamesville.
July 17
Breaking and entering was reported at 5105 Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
July 13
Justin Alec Mills was charged with assault on a female.
July 14
Anita Faye Whitehurst was charged with order for arrest.
July 15
Michael Lee Knox II was charged with failing to appear.
Montral Lamar Hopkins was charged with out-of county warrants.
July 16
Bryan Christopher Cochran was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, assault on a female and communicating threats.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department incident’s report includes:
July 11
Obtained property by false pretense was reported at 110 North McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 106 east Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 306 West Blvd. in Williamston.
July 12
Larceny was reported at 128 Faulk St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and assault by strangulation was reported at 1700 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.
July 13
Breaking and entering was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Solicitation of a child by computer was reported at 160 Santree Dr. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 509 East Church St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 203 Faulk St. in Williamston.
Flee/elude, open container, simple possession schedule IV, possession drug paraphernalia, reckless driving to endanger and weapon law violation was reported at 1281 Technology Blvd. In Williamston.
July 14
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at 610 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle was reported at South Biggs St./Ray St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 15
Larceny of firearm was reported at 168 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 616 White St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 206 South Harrell St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 16
Communicating threats were reported at 208 Santree Commons Cir. In Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 121 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Assault inflicting serious bodily injury and resist, delay and obstruction was reported at 300 Slade St. Apt. 7 in Williamston.
Arson 2nd degree was reported at 300 Slade St. Apt. 7 in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 139 West Main St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 124 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at 106 Plum St. in Williamston.
July 17
Assault with a deadly weapon, simple affray and inciting a riot was reported at Little St. near Hill St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats were reported at 124 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
July 11
Youneat Lee James, Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
July 12
Anquonsha Thompson was charged with failing to appear.
July 13
Aaron Marquin Williams was charged with flee to elude, open container, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and reckless driving to endanger.
July 14
Shamir Ja’Mek Hynson was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.
Shamir Ja’Mek Hynson was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Avron Jamil Oden was charged with larceny by an employee.
July 15
Gregory Earl Bell, Jr. was charged with failing to appear.
William Calvin Corey was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Jaelyn Charriex Flemin-Santiago was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
July 16
Ben Wesley Evans was charged with assault on a female and resist, delay and obstruct.
Travon Mondell Best, Jr. was charged with failing to appear.
Timothy Ray Purvis was charged with driving while impaired.