Williamston – For the second time in less than a month, law enforcement in Martin County has filed charges in a suspected drug-related death.
Tina Lynn Harrison, 38, 6783 Bear Grass Rd., Williamston, was pronounced dead at Martin General Hospital Sunday afternoon, March 7.
At approximately 1 p.m., deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office along with Bear Grass First Responders and Williamston Fire/Rescue, responded to Harrison’s residence in the Bear Grass regarding a female subject deemed unresponsive.
Based on their initial observations, deputies administered Naloxone to the unresponsive 38 year-old female. The female was transported to Martin General Hospital in Williamston by EMS, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
A suspected overdose death investigation was initiated and probable cause was established to secure warrants charging an individual with Harrison’s death.
Eric McArthur Ruffin, 29, 2324A Saddleback Dr., Winterville, has been charged with second-degree murder – death by distribution, five counts trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and two counts sell or deliver marijuana.
Ruffin is being held in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $500,000 secured bond for charges in Martin County and another $250,000 secured bond for charges of probation violation issued by Pitt County.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Public Offender Search, Ruffin’s probation/parole/post release status was active under Division 3 Unit P, which includes Pitt County.
His record show incarcerations for various charges including possession schedule II (offense date 2/22/19), possession schedule VI (offense date 3/5/18), simple assault/affray (offense date 1/27/10) and possession schedule VI (offense date 3/28/08). All charges occurred in Pitt County, according to his record.
On Feb. 24, Williamston Police filed charges related to the Feb. 14 drug related death of Brittany Barber.
Seddrick Nicholson, 40, was arrested and charged with death by distribution. Nicholson was held on a $200,000 bond and made his first court appearance Feb. 23.
Warrants have also been obtained for Shermeika Nicholson, 34, for death by distribution, who is still being sought by Williamston Police.
Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Shermeika Nicholson is asked to call Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800 or Williamston Police Department.
According to Jason Steward, Telecommunication Manager, records from the Martin County Communications Center show there have been 28 overdose calls in Martin County between March 15, 2020 and March 8. 2021. This is eight more than reported between March 15, 2019 and March 14, 2020.
Steward clarified the recorded overdose calls did not all result in death and all did not represent illegal substances.