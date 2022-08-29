Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Aug. 16
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 430 South West Ave. in Oak City.
Assault on a female was reported at 1222 Manning Rd. Lot 16 in Jamesville.
Identity Theft was reported at 7489 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1820 Cowpin Rd. Lot 1 in Williamston.
Aug. 17
Suspicious activity was reported at 3030 Parmele Rd. in Robersonville.
Aug. 18
Order for arrest/warrant was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 19
Simple assault was reported at 1270 Meeks Rd. in Robersonville.
Aug. 20
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1185 Stewart St. in Jamesville.
Driving under the influence, driving while licenses revoked impaired revocation, left of center and driving while consuming alcohol was reported at Prison Camp Rd./Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 16
Deih’Oveion Kei-Montre Harrell was charged with second degree rape.
Glennell Burnette was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property.
Aug. 18
Shakevia Larnildred Fagan was charged with order for arrest and obtain property by false pretense.
Aug. 20
Brandon Shonday Parker was charged with driving while under the influence.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 15
Damage to real property was reported at 406 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Aug. 16
Unattended death was reported at 200 Halifax St. in Williamston.
Domestic violence protection order violation was reported at 201 Gatling St. Apt. 46 in Williamston.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver, felony possession of marijuana. Maintain vehicle controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Aug. 17
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 201 Reddick St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 202 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Obtain Property by false pretense was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Aug. 18
Forgery of checks was reported at 902 Washington St. in Williamston.
Aug. 19
Larceny was reported at 102 North Park Ave. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 20
Obtain property by false pretense, forgery and counterfeiting of instrument and possessing and transporting counterfeit instrument was reported at 606 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired, reckless driving and no operators license was reported at 100 East Blvd. in Williamston
Felony possession of schedule I, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of schedule IV was reported at 2780 US-17 South in Williamston.
Aug. 21
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 800 East Main St. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 102 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 250 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense, identity theft and financial card fraud was reported at 139 West Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 16
Rickey Eugene Parker Jr. was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Dezhane Shaqueya Speller was charged with possession of less than ½ of marijuana.
Christopher Brown Pierce was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver, felony possession of marijuana, maintain vehicle controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Christopher Brown Pierce was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 17
Shyazia Deairia Jones was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Aug. 19
Tashawn Jamar Bryant was charged with identity theft, felony possession of stolen goods and obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud.
Aug. 20
Eric Termayne Dolberry was charged with failure to appear and failure to appear.
Stephen Eric Peele was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and no operators license.
Marvin Baxter Thompson III was charged with felony possession of schedule I, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 21
Marvin Baxter Thompson was charged with failure to appear.
Dawn Hope Emanuel was charged with driving while impaired and exceeding the posted speed.
Damario Jujuan Williams was charged with failure to appear and failure to appear.
Ouaykaysha Daymon Carter was charged with failure to appear.