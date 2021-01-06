Williamston - Arrests have been made in a shooting that injured one just days before Christmas.
According to Williamston Police Department officials, Makayla Chardae Cintron and Dequan Louis Daniels were identified as suspects in the Dec. 18 shooting of Jaylen Jarron Peele which occurred at 124 Hatton St.
On Dec. 23, 2020, Cintron, 18, 585 Dixie Avenue, Hillsborough, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants related to this case on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Cintron was placed under $100,000 secure bond. A photo was not available at press time.
On Dec. 31, 2020, Daniels, 28, 1024 Water St., Jamesville, was arrested on outstanding warrants related to this investigation on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharge firearm into occupied dwelling, discharge firearm from within an enclosure and two counts of possession of firearm by felon.
Daniels was placed under a $1,000,000 secure bond.
The Williamston Police Department is continuing its investigation into potentially identifying others involved in this shooting.