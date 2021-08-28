WILLIAMSTON – One local family has been displaced after a weekend house fire.
According to Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks, telecommunications received a call about a house fire at the home Kyle and Kelly Meeks, 2655 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston. The call came in at approximately 2:28 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
“When the first engine arrived, the firefighters found fire and smoke,” Peaks added.
Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS, Bear Grass Fire Department and Robersonville Fire Department responded to the call, and worked to get the fire under control and extinguish it.
According to Peaks, the fire, heat and smoke caused extensive damage to the home.
The source of the fire has been linked to a dryer, but specifics were unknown.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries occurred.
Monetary and gift card donations are currently being accepted at three local locations for the Meeks family.
Donations and gift cards of any amount can be dropped off at Cakes by Becky, Giddy-Up Coffee Shop in Williamston and the main office of Hobgood Charter School.
According to Becky Williams, owner of Cakes by Becky, Kelly has worked with her since she opened the bakery, and the family was spending the week going through the home room by room.
“The family has opened an account for any donations received. The donations will help replace all of their lost items,” said Williams.
Cakes by Becky is located at 118 Harrison St. in Williamston.
Giddy-Up Coffee House is located at 129 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Hobgood Charter School is located at 201 South Beech St. in Hobgood.