Williamston – State officials are taking into consideration the impacts of COVID-19 on annual audit deadlines.
North Carolina General Statute 159-34 requires an annual audit or official inspection of an individual or organization's accounts – of each unit of local government and public authority.
The audit reports are done by a certified public accountant or accountant certified by the Local Government Commission (LGC) for each fiscal year (July 1-June 30).
Upon completion, each audit report is submitted to the secretary of the LGC as soon as possible after the close of the fiscal year.
Audit reports for North Carolina counties and municipalities are generally due by Oct. 31, following the end of the fiscal year.
Due to the impacts of COVID-19, LGC staff will not consider audit reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, late until 12 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Submission dates only confirm receipt by the LGC, not approval by the LGC secretary.
As of Dec. 30, 2020, the town of Bear Grass and Martin County were the only local entities to have already submitted their audits for the year ending June 30, 2020, according to the LGC’s website.
At the same time, only eight of North Carolina’s 100 counties had 100 percent of their pubic audits filed. Those counties were Burke, Cabarrus, Haywood, Lee, Macon, Mitchell, Orange and Wake.
The State and Local Government Finance Division (SLGFD) serves as staff to the LGC and is responsible for monitoring the fiscal health of local government units and ensuring their compliance with the Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act (NC General Statutes Chapter 159, Article 3).
Staff will notify units when fiscal and internal control findings, deficiencies and other matters of fiscal concern are noted by independent auditors in a unit’s audit or are identified by their staff.
The LGC has the limited authority to assume control of the financial affairs of a local government unit when deficiencies in compliance with the Act arise to a level that meets the specific conditions outlined in NC General Statute § 159-181.
The scope of responsibility and the authority of the SLGFD and the LGC do not extend to investigating matters of abuse, corruption, conflicts of interest and related allegations. Nor do they extend to political, management or personnel matters.
The list below provides resources that may be helpful to citizens seeking information regarding their local governments. This resource list is not all-inclusive and does not constitute legal or official guidance or advice from the N.C. Department of State Treasurer, SLGFD, or the LGC.
The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor investigates allegations of improper governmental conduct by state agencies or state employees within their statutory authority. Improper governmental conduct includes alleged fraud, misappropriation, mismanagement or waste of state resources.
It also includes alleged violations of state or federal law, rule or regulation in administering state or federal programs, and substantial and specific danger to the public health and safety.
Members of the LGC are Dale Folwell, C.P.A., State Treasurer; Ronald Penny, Secretary of Revenue; Elaine Marshall, Secretary of State and Beth Wood, State Auditor. Each of these are ex-officio members, meaning they are members due to their job or position.
Governor appointed members are Joshua Bass, Currituck Chamber President; Viola Harris, Edgecombe County Commissioner and Scott Padgett, Mayor of Concord.
Edward Mann, retired city manager of Gastonia, was appointed by the Senate President Pro-tem.
Mike Philbeck, real estate broker and former mayor of Shelby, was appointed by the Speaker of the House.