The verdict for the town of Robersonville is in.
The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor (OSA) posted the findings of an almost two-year audit on Wednesday in a 38-page report.
The investigation was compiled by State Auditor Beth Wood.
The North Carolina Local Government Commission (LGC) assumed control of the financial affairs of the town on Oct. 6, 2020, under the authority of North Carolina General Statute § 159-181©.
The LGC assumed control of the financial affairs of the town because:
1) the town had failed to submit an annual audit report for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years;
2) the town had failed to establish and maintain an accounting system designed to show in detail its assets, liabilities, equities, revenues, and expenditures; and
3) the town failed to comply with North Carolina General Statute § 159-25(a)(1), which requires the finance officer to “keep the accounts of the local government or public authority in accordance with generally accepted principles of governmental accounting and the rules and regulations of the Commissioner.”
According to the State Auditor’s report on Wednesday, Sept. 21:
• The town did not have procedures in place to prevent or promptly detect and correct the loss or theft of cash received for utilities payments. Therefore, the town had no assurance that cash was not missing or stolen. Specifically, there were no documented procedures for the handling of customers’ cash payments for utilities and no bank reconciliations had been completed for more than three years;
• The former Town Manager authorized $3,330 in short-term loans and $12,435 in tuition reimbursement payments to employees without proper authority or approval by the town council;
• The former Town Manager reimbursed the retired Town Manager for his health insurance premiums at an amount that exceeded his out-of-pocket cost by $2,198; and
• Town employees made credit card purchases totaling $3,545 on questionable expenses.
Key recommendations are:
The town council should ensure that the town manager, if acting as the Finance Director, or any other person acting as the Finance Director, have the knowledge, skills and competencies to perform the duties set forth in North Carolina General Statutes §159-25;
• The town council should develop policies and procedures that require segregation of duties for cash handling, management review of cash collections and consistent and timely performance of bank reconciliations;
• The town council should ensure that the town manager and town clerk are properly implementing the town’s policies and procedures;
• The town council should document the specific authorities and responsibilities of the town manager in a job description or other document;
• The town council should ensure that a system of checks and balances is in place if the town manager is also serving as the finance director to prevent the town manager from making unauthorized expenditures or otherwise conducting activities outside of what is granted by statute or authorized by the town council;
• The town should seek repayment from the retired town manager for the $2,198 overpaid in health insurance reimbursements;
• The town council should establish a comprehensive policy for credit card usage that includes, but is not limited to, requirements such as:
o Itemized receipts for purchases.
o A documented town purpose for purchases.
o Validation that the purchases were included in the town’s budget.
o A review of all credit card documentation (including receipts and the documented business purpose) before approval of payment.
(Key findings and recommendations are not inclusive of all findings and recommendations in the report.
The complete report can be found here: https://files.nc.gov/nc-auditor/documents/2022-09/INV-2022-0442.pdf?VersionId=J3Bcu_F7JWxDRpQTeuvbzExTKbyh_QIP