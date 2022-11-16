When we hear the word Heisman, the vision of a trophy — a running back with pigskin tucked, arm stiffly straightened — immediately comes to mind.

However, in the case of Riverside High School senior Bailey Hughes, Heisman brings to mind a scholarship the student-athlete recently was awarded by the Heisman High School Scholarship Committee.

