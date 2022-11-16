When we hear the word Heisman, the vision of a trophy — a running back with pigskin tucked, arm stiffly straightened — immediately comes to mind.
However, in the case of Riverside High School senior Bailey Hughes, Heisman brings to mind a scholarship the student-athlete recently was awarded by the Heisman High School Scholarship Committee.
Winning a Heisman School Scholarship begins with maintaining a weighted GPA of 3.0 — a ‘B’ or better. Applicants also need to be proven leaders and role models within their school and community. Applicants must participate or have participated in grades 9, 10 or 11 in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.
While a star athlete on the court and field, and avid community volunteer, Hughes has now secured her position as a star student in the classroom and in the eyes of her peers.
“For as long as I can remember, sports have been an extremely important part of my life. Softball was the first sport I was introduced to, when I was put in tee-ball by my parents at age four. In the following years, I was introduced to volleyball and basketball,” said Hughes.
“After playing for a few years, I think the first time I truly fell in love with the game was around age ten while playing recreation softball,” she continued. “Being on an all-star team with girls my age that loved the game just as much as I did, really sparked my passion for the game.”
Hughes knew early on that sports was something she wanted to participate in for the rest of her life.
“Over the years, sports have drastically changed my life for the better. On days where I felt like I was drowning, sports have been the lifeline to keep my head above the water. Without sports, I definitely would not be the person I am today,” she added.
The senior was influenced by her father, South Creek High School Athletic Director Wes Hughes, early on.
“Without my dad, sports would probably not have as big of an influence on me. My dad is truly one of my biggest inspirations, seeing the way he perseveres through any hardship in his sports whether it is sports related or not,” she said. “He never fails to encourage me in times where I feel I may not be good enough, in times where I doubt myself.”
“My wife and I got Bailey involved in sports early in her childhood, but never forced anything on her. From the time she began playing, she always had a competitive edge and loved to play. She has played volleyball, basketball and tee-ball, which led to softball, from age five up until the present day,” said Wes Hughes.
The educator highlighted the importance of school and having good grades and emphasized that fact to his daughter at an early age.
“Sports have taught me many skills that I use in my everyday life. I have learned how to be personable, how to handle situations under pressure and, most importantly, I have learned what it means to be a part of a team,” said the Heisman winner.
Her plans include a four-year university and to pursue a career in education as she looks to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a high school teacher. The athlete intends to play a sport in college if the opportunity arises.
“When I hear the word Heisman, I immediately think of excellence,” said Hughes. “Being named the school winner of this scholarship has given me reassurance that all of my hard work has paid off. Both of my parents have been a huge influence on my life in sports, but especially my dad.”
“My advice to others would be to not take the time you have playing sports for granted. Use sports as an opportunity to form relationships with teammates and coaches,” she continued. “Most importantly, have fun. The past four years playing high school sports have given me some of my fondest memories, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world”